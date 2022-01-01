Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nora SMAIN
Ajouter
Nora SMAIN
LE CHESNAY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Oxbridge-Spérian
- Développement produits
2007 - maintenant
N&S CHÖOSE
- Responsable de collection
2005 - 2007
Reebok
- Responsable de développement
Voisins le Bretonneux
1998 - 2005
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Assene YAKIMOV
Carine CECCARELLI
Caroline BOROS
Constance VEZIA BLANOT
Darras STEPHANE
Karim CHIGRI
Laëtitia LE LAMER
Lili And CLYDE
Pascal DHAINAUT