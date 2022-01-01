Menu

Nora SMAIN

LE CHESNAY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Oxbridge-Spérian - Développement produits

    2007 - maintenant

  • N&S CHÖOSE - Responsable de collection

    2005 - 2007

  • Reebok - Responsable de développement

    Voisins le Bretonneux 1998 - 2005

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau