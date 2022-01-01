Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Norbert LEGROS
Ajouter
Norbert LEGROS
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Goethe-Institut
- Responsable informatique
maintenant
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
1985 - 1987
Réseau
Christian Cédric MBOU MISSAMBI
Ivan DE LA RIESTRA
Lahoucine ABBASS
Madjid MADJID AMOKRANE (AMOKRANE)
Marie COMARD-RENTZ
Vanessa JULIA