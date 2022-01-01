Norbert NOURY

Full Professor (PU CE2) at University of Lyon, since september 2008.

Present Director of the Master "Regulatory Affairs of the Medical Devices" at the Department of Biomedical Engineering - School of Engineerings Polytech, University of Lyon.

Head of the Licence Professional "Technology of Medical Systems" (BSc Hon) at University Institute of Technology (IUT), University of Lyon.

Past Director of the Biomedical Engineering department at School of Engineerings Polytech, University of Lyon.



I do Lectures in Analog and Digital Electronics for Telecoms applications and Biomedical Sensors.



I am a recognised researcher in the international Community of ICT applied to the Health domain. I started in 1998 a new activity on « Smart Sensors for Health », which led me to launch and guide during 8 years a new research team, AFIRM at lab. TIMC-IMAG in Grenoble. I pioneered the first French research platform on the concept of Health Smart Homes (HIS), invented sensors for monitoring the activity and fall in elderly people (1 patent), participated in the invention of a new system for sublingual cognitive remediation (6 Patents). I also do research on wearable sensors for cardiac frequency (1 patent), emotion sensings and body temperature measurement (1 patent), and systems for critical situations detections (6 patents).



In the last 20 years I published many scientific publications (H index = 33, Scholar) with 61 papers in Journals, 128 communications in peer reviewed international conferences, 19 book chapters, 15 patents and 3 softwares… (over 200 scientific papers and technical reports). I have guided 20 PhD students (7 co-guided) and was examinator in 38 PhD examining boards.



