Norbert NOURY

GRENOBLE

En résumé

Full Professor (PU CE2) at University of Lyon, since september 2008.
Present Director of the Master "Regulatory Affairs of the Medical Devices" at the Department of Biomedical Engineering - School of Engineerings Polytech, University of Lyon.
Head of the Licence Professional "Technology of Medical Systems" (BSc Hon) at University Institute of Technology (IUT), University of Lyon.
Past Director of the Biomedical Engineering department at School of Engineerings Polytech, University of Lyon.

I do Lectures in Analog and Digital Electronics for Telecoms applications and Biomedical Sensors.

I am a recognised researcher in the international Community of ICT applied to the Health domain. I started in 1998 a new activity on « Smart Sensors for Health », which led me to launch and guide during 8 years a new research team, AFIRM at lab. TIMC-IMAG in Grenoble. I pioneered the first French research platform on the concept of Health Smart Homes (HIS), invented sensors for monitoring the activity and fall in elderly people (1 patent), participated in the invention of a new system for sublingual cognitive remediation (6 Patents). I also do research on wearable sensors for cardiac frequency (1 patent), emotion sensings and body temperature measurement (1 patent), and systems for critical situations detections (6 patents).

In the last 20 years I published many scientific publications (H index = 33, Scholar) with 61 papers in Journals, 128 communications in peer reviewed international conferences, 19 book chapters, 15 patents and 3 softwares… (over 200 scientific papers and technical reports). I have guided 20 PhD students (7 co-guided) and was examinator in 38 PhD examining boards.

Entreprises

  • CSIRO - Australian eHealth Research Center - Brisbane, Australia - Visiting Researcher

    2015 - 2015 Investigator on a novel modality for human activity monitoring

  • VŠB-Technical University of Ostrava - Department of Cybernetics and Biomedical Engineering - Visiting Professor

    2014 - 2016 Nov.-Dec 2014 & Mars-May 2015 & April 2016 (12 weeks)
    Research on wearable sensors for monitoring the Body Kinematics and Blood Pressure
    Elaboration and submission of a European project (H2020).

  • University of Lyon - Full Professor (PREX)

    2008 - maintenant Researches on Wearables Health Sensors ("Systèmes Electroniques Embarqués pour la santé").
    Responsible for the LP "Technologies of Medical Equipments", which I created in 2009.
    Responsible for the module "Connected Medical instruments" in Master "Engineerings of Health".

  • University of Grenoble - Assistant Professor in Information Technologies (MCF HC)

    1993 - 2008 Lectures in most domains of Information Technologies: Industrial Computing Systems, Automation, Data Signal Processing, Communication Networks

    Highly involved in Educational Engineering with creation of new diplomas: DUT (B.Sc.) "Electrical Engineering end Electronics" at l'Isle d'Abeau (1993), DRT (Doctorate Research Technology) " Health Engineering" (2001), LP (B.Sc Hon.) "Electrical Engineering and Automation" (2003), LP (B.Sc. Hon.) "Embedded Electronics Systems" (2007).

  • Sme and large Industrial Companies - RTD Engineer

    1985 - 1993 Design of automation systems for the large space satellite communications antennas (Alstom-Neyrpic)
    Design of embedded telecommunications systems (Etic Telecoms)
    Design of telematic systems for the Health sector (Physiotel)

Formations

  • Institut Universitaire De Technologie (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 1979 - 1981 DUT GE (BSc)

