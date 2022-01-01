Menu

Nordin JAALI

BOBIGNY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Conseil Départemental de Seine-Saint-Denis - Ingénieur en génie civil

    2012 - maintenant

  • Conseil Général de la Seine Saint Denis - Apprenti Ingénieur en génie civil

    2009 - maintenant

  • Outarex / SPIE BATIGNOLLES - Apprenti Conducteur de travaux

    2009 - 2009 Construction d’un centre de vie social dans l'Essonne

  • BHA-PRODUCTIONS - Apprenti Conducteur de travaux

    2007 - 2008 Réhabilitation d’un complexe habitable de 600m² à Bagnolet

  • Norbert d'entressangle - Préparateur de commande

    2006 - 2007

Formations

Réseau