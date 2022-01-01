Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nordin JAALI
Ajouter
Nordin JAALI
BOBIGNY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Conseil Départemental de Seine-Saint-Denis
- Ingénieur en génie civil
2012 - maintenant
Conseil Général de la Seine Saint Denis
- Apprenti Ingénieur en génie civil
2009 - maintenant
Outarex / SPIE BATIGNOLLES
- Apprenti Conducteur de travaux
2009 - 2009
Construction d’un centre de vie social dans l'Essonne
BHA-PRODUCTIONS
- Apprenti Conducteur de travaux
2007 - 2008
Réhabilitation d’un complexe habitable de 600m² à Bagnolet
Norbert d'entressangle
- Préparateur de commande
2006 - 2007
Formations
Centre Etudes Supérieures Industrielles CESFA BTP
Nanterre
2009 - 2012
Ingénierie de projet
Ecole Supérieure D'Ingénieurs Des Travaux De La Construction ESITC Cachan
Cachan
2007 - 2009
Bâtiment
Réseau
Alexandre IDASIK
Amandine SCHUTZ
Annaële BEZANCON
Anthony COULET KHALIFA
Bilal DOUMI
Daniel SCHEFFLER
Etienne MOLLIER
Guillaume DUCHÊNE
Sophie PETEUIL ÉPOUSE MICHON
Yakup KUS