Nordine OUIDJA

- Développement et suivi des programmes de vente et marketing internationaux

- Budget, business plan, conférences de presse et présentations clients, formation des vendeurs, création du programme d'accréditation du réseau de revendeurs, activités de support marketing

- Établissement d'un contrat de partenariat avec un vendeur de logiciel pour l'introduction d'un nouveau service

- Gestion de la gamme Ordinateurs portables, configurations, prix, propositions de commande, appels d'offres

- Développement de nouveaux produits en relation avec l'équipe de R&D

- Coordination et contrôle du marketing Web et print

- Supervision d'une nouvelle structure Back-end pour la région EMEA



Mes compétences :

Budget

Managed services

Marketing

Informatique

International

Web

Chef de produit

Business plan