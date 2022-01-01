Menu

Nordine OUIDJA

Courbevoie

En résumé

- Développement et suivi des programmes de vente et marketing internationaux
- Budget, business plan, conférences de presse et présentations clients, formation des vendeurs, création du programme d'accréditation du réseau de revendeurs, activités de support marketing
- Établissement d'un contrat de partenariat avec un vendeur de logiciel pour l'introduction d'un nouveau service
- Gestion de la gamme Ordinateurs portables, configurations, prix, propositions de commande, appels d'offres
- Développement de nouveaux produits en relation avec l'équipe de R&D
- Coordination et contrôle du marketing Web et print
- Supervision d'une nouvelle structure Back-end pour la région EMEA

Mes compétences :
Budget
Managed services
Marketing
Informatique
International
Web
Chef de produit
Business plan

Entreprises

  • Lenovo - Senior Manager - EMEA Commercial Desktops and Monitors

    Courbevoie 2017 - maintenant Responsible for managing the volume, revenue, profit goals and sales engagement strategy within countries across EMEA on the Commercial Desktops and Visuals business (SMB, Mid Market, Enterprise, Public Sector, Global Accounts).
    - Work with the sales and channel teams in each country driving and developing the business opportunities
    - Management of a product team and cross support functions ( product managers community, finance, customer support, content, BI,...)
    - Product roadmap management, marketing and solution development in EMEA and portfolio recommendation at WW level
    - Support the bid process lifecycle including preparation of large deals, optimization, funding strategy
    - Main driver and owner of any product-related activities in the region, including communication, promotions, new positioning...
    - Represent the product group at Customer and Partner meetings

  • Lenovo - EMEA Tablet Business Development Manager

    Courbevoie 2014 - 2016 - International sales management, business transformation project leadership
    - Internal and external product and solutions evangelism
    - Product and solutions development in relation with R&D teams and startups
    - Vertical (Education, Healthcare, Retail, ...) implementation of portfolio

  • Lenovo - Notebooks & IT Options/Services (Category) Product Manager

    Courbevoie 2012 - 2014 - Campaign planning, forecasts, pricing, sales-in, sales actions, trainings
    - Product line P/L management (+80% volume growth over 2 years)
    - Cross-functional sales transformation projects responsibility
    - Reseller Channel engagement program end-to-end ownership
    - Alliances & Partners Sales & Marketing activities
    - Media sponsorships and monetization contracts management

  • Samsung Electronics - Product Business Manager - B2B Notebooks

    Saint-Ouen Cedex 2011 - 2012 - Education & Public sector focus from strategy to sales
    - Tender wins to establish the brand as a strong player
    - Notebooks line-up, specifications, pricing
    - Web / Print Brand & Product marketing campaigns to resellers and end-users
    - Alliances partners joint-marketing activities
    - Ad agencies selection & supervision
    - EPEAT Gold certification lead

  • Acer - Consumer Netbooks, Professional Notebooks, Desktops, Options, Warranties

    Roissy Charles de gaulle 2010 - 2011 - Products line-up, specifications, pricing, order proposal, tender quotations (Retail and Distribution)
    - Forecasts, business plan, press conferences and presentations, sales training
    - Creation of new opportunities of business and partnership with Telco Channel.

  • Acer - EMEA Product Business Manager - Notebooks and Managed Service Solutions - Gateway

    Roissy Charles de gaulle 2009 - 2010 Product Business Manager for Gateway Mobile and Managed Service solutions in EMEA, after one year of business development, from strategy to product introduction.

    - Development & roll-out of International Sales & Marketing programs
    - Budgeting, business plan, press conferences and presentations, sales training, channel accreditation program, marketing support activities
    - Partner Program Web Portal design and project coordination with US-based development team
    - Third-party software partnership contract for new business in the Acer Group
    - Notebooks line-up, specifications, pricing, order proposal, Tender quotations
    - Product development in relation with R&D team based in Taiwan
    - Web and print marketing coordination and supervision
    - New EMEA Back-end structure overview inside the 3rd PC vendor worldwide

  • Acer - EMEA Gateway Business Development

    Roissy Charles de gaulle 2008 - 2009 From business and strategic plan to first orders.

  • Acer - Professional Notebook Product Manager - EMEA Fast Track Program

    Roissy Charles de gaulle 2007 - 2008 Professional Notebook Product Manager for Switzerland

    Responsible for managing revenue, market share and profitability of assigned product lines in targeted segment, management of the brand/product and communications.
    Design of product pricelist and special actions, train sales/channel/end customers, gather and maintain competition data.

  • PSA - Market manager assistant

    2005 - 2006 Price / product marketing strategy for three markets : Austria, Switzerland, Turkey
    Preparation of price committee for the launch of new products (Peugeot 207)
    Creation of reference files and daily support for the three countries and transversal teams

Formations

  • Michigan State University (East Lansing Michigan)

    East Lansing Michigan 2006 - 2007 International Retailing, Supply Chain Management, Media Programs

  • Institut National Des Télécommunications (Evry)

    Evry 2003 - 2007 Business Administration, Marketing, IT, Strategy

  • Lycée Chaptal

    Paris 2001 - 2003 Maths, Physics, Computer Science

Réseau