Nordine OUIDJA

-
Lenovo
- Senior Manager - EMEA Commercial Desktops and Monitors
Courbevoie
2017 - maintenant
Responsible for managing the volume, revenue, profit goals and sales engagement strategy within countries across EMEA on the Commercial Desktops and Visuals business (SMB, Mid Market, Enterprise, Public Sector, Global Accounts).
- Work with the sales and channel teams in each country driving and developing the business opportunities
- Management of a product team and cross support functions ( product managers community, finance, customer support, content, BI,...)
- Product roadmap management, marketing and solution development in EMEA and portfolio recommendation at WW level
- Support the bid process lifecycle including preparation of large deals, optimization, funding strategy
- Main driver and owner of any product-related activities in the region, including communication, promotions, new positioning...
- Represent the product group at Customer and Partner meetings
-
Lenovo
- EMEA Tablet Business Development Manager
Courbevoie
2014 - 2016
- International sales management, business transformation project leadership
- Internal and external product and solutions evangelism
- Product and solutions development in relation with R&D teams and startups
- Vertical (Education, Healthcare, Retail, ...) implementation of portfolio
-
Lenovo
- Notebooks & IT Options/Services (Category) Product Manager
Courbevoie
2012 - 2014
- Campaign planning, forecasts, pricing, sales-in, sales actions, trainings
- Product line P/L management (+80% volume growth over 2 years)
- Cross-functional sales transformation projects responsibility
- Reseller Channel engagement program end-to-end ownership
- Alliances & Partners Sales & Marketing activities
- Media sponsorships and monetization contracts management
-
Samsung Electronics
- Product Business Manager - B2B Notebooks
Saint-Ouen Cedex
2011 - 2012
- Education & Public sector focus from strategy to sales
- Tender wins to establish the brand as a strong player
- Notebooks line-up, specifications, pricing
- Web / Print Brand & Product marketing campaigns to resellers and end-users
- Alliances partners joint-marketing activities
- Ad agencies selection & supervision
- EPEAT Gold certification lead
-
Acer
- Consumer Netbooks, Professional Notebooks, Desktops, Options, Warranties
Roissy Charles de gaulle
2010 - 2011
- Products line-up, specifications, pricing, order proposal, tender quotations (Retail and Distribution)
- Forecasts, business plan, press conferences and presentations, sales training
- Creation of new opportunities of business and partnership with Telco Channel.
-
Acer
- EMEA Product Business Manager - Notebooks and Managed Service Solutions - Gateway
Roissy Charles de gaulle
2009 - 2010
Product Business Manager for Gateway Mobile and Managed Service solutions in EMEA, after one year of business development, from strategy to product introduction.
- Development & roll-out of International Sales & Marketing programs
- Budgeting, business plan, press conferences and presentations, sales training, channel accreditation program, marketing support activities
- Partner Program Web Portal design and project coordination with US-based development team
- Third-party software partnership contract for new business in the Acer Group
- Notebooks line-up, specifications, pricing, order proposal, Tender quotations
- Product development in relation with R&D team based in Taiwan
- Web and print marketing coordination and supervision
- New EMEA Back-end structure overview inside the 3rd PC vendor worldwide
-
Acer
- EMEA Gateway Business Development
Roissy Charles de gaulle
2008 - 2009
From business and strategic plan to first orders.
Gateway's unique brand strategy enables us to differentiate ourselves from other PC companies. Our philosophy is very simple:
Business First, Business Only.
Positioning ourselves as a strictly business-to-business (B2B) premium brand, we offer impeccable service and support to professional businesses only. Thus, we concentrate all of our energy into providing you programs, products, solutions and support—entirely for you and your business.
This simple, yet innovative philosophy allows Gateway to focus on your business alone, enabling us to tackle the everyday issues, including providing resolution to the problems that are inherent with maintaining a business and in an IT implementation. Through partnering with a very select network of Value Added Resellers (VARs), Gateway is able to back up our philosophy with a knowledgeable touch.
-
Acer
- Professional Notebook Product Manager - EMEA Fast Track Program
Roissy Charles de gaulle
2007 - 2008
Professional Notebook Product Manager for Switzerland
Responsible for managing revenue, market share and profitability of assigned product lines in targeted segment, management of the brand/product and communications.
Design of product pricelist and special actions, train sales/channel/end customers, gather and maintain competition data.
-
PSA
- Market manager assistant
2005 - 2006
Price / product marketing strategy for three markets : Austria, Switzerland, Turkey
Preparation of price committee for the launch of new products (Peugeot 207)
Creation of reference files and daily support for the three countries and transversal teams