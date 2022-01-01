Norman GIRARD

-
VARONIS SYSTEMS INC.
- VICE-PRESIDENT & GENERAL MANAGER
2013 - maintenant
Varonis provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Varonis specializes in human-generated data, a type of unstructured data that includes an enterprise's spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio files, video files, emails, text messages and any other data created by employees. This data often contains an enterprise's financial information, product plans, strategic initiatives, intellectual property and numerous
other forms of vital information. IT and business personnel deploy Varonis software for a variety of use cases, including data governance, data security, archiving, file synchronization, enhanced mobile data accessibility and information collaboration. As of December 31, 2013, Varonis had approximately 2,400 customers, spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, energy & utilities, industrial, technology, consumer and retail, education and media & entertainment sectors.
-
VARONIS SYSTEMS INC.
- VICE-PRESIDENT OF EUROPEAN SALES
2012 - 2012
-
VARONIS SYSTEMS INC.
- MANAGING DIRECTOR
2010 - 2011
-
VARONIS SYSTEMS INC.
- MANAGING DIRECTOR
2008 - 2009
-
LANE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
- SALES DIRECTOR & GENERAL MANAGER, EMEA
2005 - 2008
Blue Lane is a leading provider of vulnerability shields for physical and virtual server infrastructure.
Providing instant mitigation for unpatched server vulnerabilities, Blue Lane helps reestablish control of the
vulnerability management lifecycle and enables organizations to patch servers on their own timetable. Blue
Lane has been acquired by VMWare in October 2008.
Oversee all sales, marketing and business development functions, including new product rollouts, account
management, customer relationship development, channel management, contract negotiations, order
fulfillment, local marketing, public relations and general management of the local office. Recruited,
managed and coached the Systems Engineer, the SMB Sales Manager and the Inside Sales
Representative for EMEA. Provide cross-functional team training, coaching, and mentoring. Direct network
of sales managers, marketing associates and press people located throughout Europe and the US.
Design, implement, and adjust various sales plans and programs for vulnerability shields, with a focus on
building two-tier distribution channel and fostering demand in the Fortune (ie European equivalent) arena.
Report directly to the CEO.
Selected Achievements:
Made Europe the most productive market (40.6% of the Global revenue to date while starting 1
year later)
Closed 80+ enterprise accounts and 3.5M+ USD in revenue (with Marketing Investment close to
none). Customers include Louis Vuitton and the LVMH Group, Ministry of Education, Rolex, SES
Astra, Sodexho, CMA-CGM, Caisse d'Epargne, Natixis. Got the record of the 4 largest POs.
Created alternative business model by partnering with financing company: OpEX monthly cost
versus CapEX.
Successfully launch a new software product within the Virtualization eco-system by enrolling a new
Tier-2 Channel.
Enroll and Coach 40+ VARs and 6 VADs.
Consistently develop strong, sustainable relationships with VAR/VAD partners as well as executive
decision makers and technical staff of Fortune client companies.
-
LANE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
- BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MGR
2004 - 2005
10450 Bubb Road - Cupertino, CA 95014 - USA
Recruited in the early days (before GA) by the Board of Directors. Oversee all sales, marketing, product
marketing and technical development functions, including new product rollouts, account management,
customer relationship development, channel management, contract negotiations, and order fulfillment.
Manage the Beta phase with end-users as well as the initial launch of the GA product. Provide crossfunctional team training, coaching, and mentoring. Develop a strong connection with the engineering team.
Selected Achievements:
First customer-facing employee in charge of Sales.
Successfully enroll and managed 15 Beta customers. Created a Technical Advisory Board.
Closed the 10 first accounts and customer references, including Chevron, Wescorp Credit Union,
Warner Bros., IBM Micromuse, Webmethods, SF Dept. of Public Health.
Directly involve in Series B and C funding.
Consistently developed strong, sustainable relationships with end-users.
Relocated by the CEO in Europe and promoted to Sales Director and General Manager for EMEA.
-
QUALYS INC.
- TECHNICAL PRODUCT MANAGER
2002 - 2004
Qualys is the leading provider of On-Demand Security delivered through a SaaS model. Qualys helps organizations secure their networks and conduct automated audits to achieve and maintain compliance.
Directly involve with sales, product marketing and technical functions. Team leader/coordinator within the
Systems Engineering Group. Managed West-Coast customers (global key accounts). Connected directly with the Marketing, Sales, Technical Support and Engineering groups. Responsible for channel/end-user sales development, new market identification and penetration, and large-scale contract negotiations.
Selected Achievements:
Consistently developed strong, sustainable relationships with end-users.
Developed and successfully managed Technical Leadership on Top reference Customers:
Microsoft, ebay, Google, Expedia, Qualcomm, Warner Brothers
Directly mentored by the CEO (Philippe Courtot).
-
QUALYS INC.
- SYSTEMS ENGINEER
2001 - 2002
Qualys is the leading provider of On-Demand Security delivered through a SaaS model. Qualys helps
organizations secure their networks and conduct automated audits to achieve and maintain compliance.
16, rue Pergolese - 75016 Paris - France
First Systems Engineer recruited by the company. Had Recruited, trained and coached most of the SEs.
As a Sales team, Responsible for channel/end-user sales development, new market identification and
penetration within Southern / Central Europe.
Selected Achievements:
Successfully developed initial business in Europe.
High-impact technical presentation
Speaker in Security Conferences
Relocated by the CEO in California and promoted to Technical Product Manager
-
IT Security
- SECURITY PROJECT MANAGER & PEN TEST TEAM LEADER
1999 - 2001
Manage IT Security projects for Enterprise French Customers and Local Government. Responsible for Remote Access (Shiva, Cisco) and Strong authentication projects (RSA Security, Safedata). Create, develop and manage a new Business Unit for consulting services and penetration testing.
Selected Achievements:
Actively contributed to the company growth from 35 employees to 200+.
Successfully promoted from Security Engineer to Security Project Manager (within 3 months) to
Manager of the Pen Test Team (within 6 months).
Build, developed and managed the Pen Test team with 4 employees.
Regularly received awards from customers / vendors and management
-
NEUROCOM S.A.
- Project Manager Pen Test Team
1999 - 2001
Neurocom was the French leading provider of IT Security in Y2000 with 200+ employees focused on IT Security. As a VAR, Neurocom was a preferred partner of Check Point, Cisco, ISS, Stonesoft, etc.
Neurocom offered consulting, integration and training services. In 2002, Neurocom got acquired by Axians (Vinci Group).