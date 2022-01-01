Norman GIRARD

Mes compétences :

Audit

sales management

managed the Pen Test team

Y2K

Time Management

Team building

TCP/IP

Sales Planning

Router

Pre sales

Post Sales

Penetration Testing

Patch Management

O2

Microsoft Access

Managed G

Manage all local teams

Local General Management

Intrusion Prevention System

Intrusion Detection System

HTML

Contract negotiation

Capital Expenditures

Camel

C++

C Programming Language

Blue