Norman SECORD

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Intelligence artificielle
Télécommunications
Machine Learning
Python

Entreprises

  • Secord Interactive - Consultant & Director of Development

    2011 - maintenant • Private consultancy providing services for IoT devices, AI and machine learning
    • Research and development related to natural language processing (document summarization, keyphrase extraction, recommender systems)
    • Developed custom solutions for clients with various Python frameworks (PyTorch, Keras, XGBoost, Scikit-Learn), as well as with external tools such as AWS Comprehend and Google AutoML

  • LG Electronics Mobilecomm France - Director, Product Validation

    2009 - 2010 • Responsible for a team of 125 validation engineers and technicians across 8 different countries with a budget of 12 million euros
    • Validating 35 new mobiles per year for the European market with roughly 1200 software variants
    • Completely redefined and restructured the validation process for Europe, implementing a new approach to testing and a new stage-gate approach to approval
    • Recruited new teams in Spain, Czech Republic and Tunisia

  • LG Electronics Mobilecomm France - Senior Manager, Product Validation

    2007 - 2009

  • LG Electronics Mobilecomm France - Senior Management, 3G Development

    2005 - 2006 • Lead a team of 40 development engineers and project managers in Europe and India
    • Performed Country Adaptation for 3G mobiles launching 3 mobiles with 7 different operators

  • Cellular3G, Inc. - Principle Conformance Manager

    2002 - 2004 • Worked directly with the CTO of a small start-up developing a UMTS baseband chipset
    • Ensured that the chipset would comply with 3GPP conformance requirements
    • Evaluated technologies for integration with Cellular3G’s UMTS baseband solution, including GSM/GPRS solutions for IP acquisition
    • Developed the architecture for the baseband processor of a Software Defined Radio as part of the European Commission IST project SCOUT (Smart user-Centric cOmmUnication environmenT).

  • Nortel - UMTS Systems Engineer

    Toronto 2000 - 2002 • Expatriate with the UMTS Product Planning and Standards team, participating in 3GPP standardization activity in RAN1 (Physical Layer) and RAN4 (Radio and Performance)
    • Creation of systems documents to support development teams in the introduction of new features into Nortel Networks’ UMTS product
    • Development of new features for future UMTS releases, including High Speed Downlink Packet Access (HSDPA)

  • Nortel - Advistor / Manager / Member of Scientific Staff

    Toronto 1996 - 2000 • Early contributor to the development of the cdma2000 concept and participant in international discussions on standards harmonisation.
    • Key contributor to the system architecture and design of a prototype 3G trial system developed internally within Nortel Networks
    • Managed the development of physical layer and protocol layer simulators for 3G systems (UMTS and cdma2000) to provide comparative systems evaluations and support new concept development for standardisation
    • Participated in strategic planning and the development of a technology road map for the Wireless Technology Lab.

  • Industry Canada - Research Scientist

    1989 - 1996 • Research into group demodulation methods for satellite on-board processing.
    • Development of analytical methods for performance evaluation.
    • Development of external research programs and advising graduate students.
    • Visiting Scientist, Communications Research Laboratory, Koganei Japan, Feb ~ July 1995

Formations

  • Mc Master University ECE (Hamilton, Ontario)

    Hamilton, Ontario 1986 - 1990 Doctor of Philosophy, Electrical and Computer Engineering

  • Mc Master University ECE (Hamilton, Ontario)

    Hamilton, Ontario 1984 - 1986 Masters of Electrical and Computer Engineering

  • Mc Master University ECE (Hamilton, Ontario)

    Hamilton, Ontario 1980 - 1984 Bachelor of Electrical and Computer Engineering

