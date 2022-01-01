Norman SECORD

Mes compétences :
Management
Intelligence artificielle
Télécommunications
Machine Learning
Python
Entreprises
Secord Interactive
- Consultant & Director of Development
2011 - maintenant• Private consultancy providing services for IoT devices, AI and machine learning
• Research and development related to natural language processing (document summarization, keyphrase extraction, recommender systems)
• Developed custom solutions for clients with various Python frameworks (PyTorch, Keras, XGBoost, Scikit-Learn), as well as with external tools such as AWS Comprehend and Google AutoML
LG Electronics Mobilecomm France
- Director, Product Validation
2009 - 2010• Responsible for a team of 125 validation engineers and technicians across 8 different countries with a budget of 12 million euros
• Validating 35 new mobiles per year for the European market with roughly 1200 software variants
• Completely redefined and restructured the validation process for Europe, implementing a new approach to testing and a new stage-gate approach to approval
• Recruited new teams in Spain, Czech Republic and Tunisia
LG Electronics Mobilecomm France
- Senior Manager, Product Validation
2007 - 2009
LG Electronics Mobilecomm France
- Senior Management, 3G Development
2005 - 2006• Lead a team of 40 development engineers and project managers in Europe and India
• Performed Country Adaptation for 3G mobiles launching 3 mobiles with 7 different operators
Cellular3G, Inc.
- Principle Conformance Manager
2002 - 2004• Worked directly with the CTO of a small start-up developing a UMTS baseband chipset
• Ensured that the chipset would comply with 3GPP conformance requirements
• Evaluated technologies for integration with Cellular3G’s UMTS baseband solution, including GSM/GPRS solutions for IP acquisition
• Developed the architecture for the baseband processor of a Software Defined Radio as part of the European Commission IST project SCOUT (Smart user-Centric cOmmUnication environmenT).
Nortel
- UMTS Systems Engineer
Toronto2000 - 2002• Expatriate with the UMTS Product Planning and Standards team, participating in 3GPP standardization activity in RAN1 (Physical Layer) and RAN4 (Radio and Performance)
• Creation of systems documents to support development teams in the introduction of new features into Nortel Networks’ UMTS product
• Development of new features for future UMTS releases, including High Speed Downlink Packet Access (HSDPA)
Nortel
- Advistor / Manager / Member of Scientific Staff
Toronto1996 - 2000• Early contributor to the development of the cdma2000 concept and participant in international discussions on standards harmonisation.
• Key contributor to the system architecture and design of a prototype 3G trial system developed internally within Nortel Networks
• Managed the development of physical layer and protocol layer simulators for 3G systems (UMTS and cdma2000) to provide comparative systems evaluations and support new concept development for standardisation
• Participated in strategic planning and the development of a technology road map for the Wireless Technology Lab.
Industry Canada
- Research Scientist
1989 - 1996• Research into group demodulation methods for satellite on-board processing.
• Development of analytical methods for performance evaluation.
• Development of external research programs and advising graduate students.
• Visiting Scientist, Communications Research Laboratory, Koganei Japan, Feb ~ July 1995
Formations
Mc Master University ECE (Hamilton, Ontario)
Hamilton, Ontario1986 - 1990Doctor of Philosophy, Electrical and Computer Engineering
Mc Master University ECE (Hamilton, Ontario)
Hamilton, Ontario1984 - 1986Masters of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Mc Master University ECE (Hamilton, Ontario)
Hamilton, Ontario1980 - 1984Bachelor of Electrical and Computer Engineering