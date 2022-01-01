Retail
Nouh DENECHE
Nouh DENECHE
CONSTANTINE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SME
- Chef de departement commercial
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Institut De Génie Mécanique Constantine (Constantine)
Constantine
1986 - 1991
Ingénieur d'État
Réseau
Alexandre COLIN
Briche IBRAHIM
Gregoire BOURANTE
Hakima LAKHLOUFI
Ismail GUENNICHE
Issam KEBBOUR
Raoul SIMO POKAM
Samir BENAMER
Yahia IBRAHIM