Nouha BOUWAZRA

  • ARVEA PRODUCT
  • Directeur Adjoint Production

Nabeul

En résumé

As an ambitious and hard-working individual, I am often recognized for my commitment and ability by highly respected companie. I handle multiple tasks on a daily basis competently, working well under the pressure.

Entreprises

  • ARVEA PRODUCT - Directeur Adjoint Production

    Production | Nabeul 2019 - maintenant

  • ARVEA PRODUCT - Assistant en RH et Adjoint Administratif

    Administratif | Nabeul 2018 - 2019

  • ARVEA PRODUCT - Responsable RH

    Ressources humaines | Nabeul 2018 - 2018

  • ARVEA PRODUCT - Responsable Management Qualité

    Autre | Nabeul 2017 - 2020

  • ARVEA PRODUCT - Chef de projet

    2017 - 2018

  • ARVEA PRODUCT - Attaché qualité

    Nabeul 2017 - 2017

  • ARVEA PRODUCT - Agent de suivi livraison

    Nabeul 2016 - 2017

  • UIB Union Internationale des Banques - Stagiaire

    2015 - 2015

  • ISIE Instance Supérieur Indépendante pour les Elections - Membre de droit de vote (élections législatives / élections présidentielles 2014)

    2014 - 2014

  • Bureau d'Ingénieur Conseiller " Nabeul Soft " - Stagiaire

    2013 - 2013

  • Bureau de Poste (Nabeul) - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011

Formations

  • Voltaire Project

    Nabeul 2020 - 2020 Certificat Voltaire

  • BeAgile Academy & Consulting

    Tunis 2020 - 2020 Agile Project Management & Scrum Framework

  • ADVANCED Training & Consulting (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2019 - 2019 Prise de parole en public

  • WebPower (Tunis)

    Tunis 2019 - 2019 Community Management & Sponsoring

  • CNC Coaching & Communication (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2019 - 2019 Intélligence Émotionnelle

  • Smart System (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2017 - 2017 Pratique de la Gestion Documentaire

  • Faculté Des Sciences Économiques Et De Gestion De Nabeul

    Nabeul 2013 - 2016 Master Professionnel en Ingénierie Economique et Financière

    Mention Assez-bien

  • Compétences Sans Frontière (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2013 - 2013 Formation Androïde

  • Compténces Sans Frontière (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2012 - 2012 Formation en JAVA

  • Faculté Des Sciences Économiques Et De Gestion De Nabeul

    Nabeul 2010 - 2013 Licence Fondamental en Informatique de Gestion

    Mention Bien

  • Lycée Ali Balhouane (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2010 - 2010 BACCALAUREAT

    Mention Assez-bien

