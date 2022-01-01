Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nouha SGHIRI
Ajouter
Nouha SGHIRI
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Tunis Business School (Tunis)
Tunis
2010 - maintenant
Bachelor of business administration
Lycée Pilote 15 Octobre De Bizerte (Bizerte)
Bizerte
2006 - 2010
Réseau
Chadia HDIDER
Ghaith JELASSI
Hamza IDRISSI
Isabelle LOUICHET
Tawhid CHTIOUI
Walid BEN HADJ YAHIA