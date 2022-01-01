Noureddine KHOUDJA

-
Air Products & Chemicals
- Superviseur HSE Projet
Trexlertown
2019 - 2019
Entreprise : Air Products / Helios
Projet : « Extension de l’usine, Augmentation de taux de charge »
Lieu : Zone industrielle de SONATRACH -Bethioua-
Veiller au respect et à l’application des procédures HSE de Helios / Air Products.
Animer, surveiller et contrôler en permanence l’activité HSE de chantier du projet.
Administrer diverses tâches ponctuelles déléguées par le Managers HSE de Air Products & Helios.
Contrôler en permanence le niveau de sécurité du chantier par notre présence sur le terrain.
Intervenir sur toute non-conformité, situation ou acte dangereux détectées et faire procéder aux corrections.
Rapporter directement au Managers HSE de Air Products & Helios.
Participer à la réunion hebdomadaire de Sécurité.
Préparer le rapport journalier de l’activité HSE en signalant toutes les anomalies et leurs actions correctives.
-
GS Automation
- Responsable QHSE
2018 - 2019
Projet : Fire & Gas Sytem Installation
Lieu : Zone industrielle de SONATRACH / Raffinerie d’Arzew
Préparation & pilotage du système de management QHSE.
Participation à la réunion du lancement du projet « Kick-Off-Meeting ».
Management QHSE du projet « Plan de prévention, Analyse des risques liées au projet, Plan d’évacuation d’urgence, etc.).
-
Condor Electronics
- Responsable HSE
2018 - 2018
• Développer la culture HSE et participe à la formation du personnel.
• Identification des dangers et évaluation des risques SST et analyse des aspects environnementaux.
• Préparation des programmes de management SST et environnemental et suivie du plan d’action.
• Examiner les accidents/incidents en matière de santé, sécurité SST et environnement et analyser les non conformités.
• Assurer la mise en œuvre des obligations HSE prévues par les dispositions législatives et réglementaire en vigueur.
• Organiser et piloter des réunions de CPHS et établir les PV de ces derniers.
• Établir des rapports Mensuels en matière d’HSE
-
Ewamax / Projet : « Arrêt de Maintenance de l’usine de traitement de GAZ & de CONDENSÂT »
- Superviseur HSE Arrêt
2017 - 2018
Projet : « Arrêt de Maintenance de l’usine de traitement de GAZ & de CONDENSÂT »
Lieu : GTFT Site – DESERT ALGERIEN – IN AMENAS
-
Projet : GROS « Raffinerie de Sucre »
- Responsable HSE & SIE
2016 - 2017
Entreprise : SPA GROS
Projet : GROS « Raffinerie de Sucre »
Lieu : TAFRAOUI ORAN
Management et organisation de l’activité de sureté interne.
Préparation d’un plan de sureté interne.
Préparation d’un plan d’organisation des interventions.
Préparation d’un listing de signalisation HSE et suivre leurs installation sur site par le prestataire désigné.
Préparation d’un Système de management HSE lié à l’activité de l’entreprise.
Préparation des analyses des risques liées aux différents postes de travail.
Vérification des moyens d’extinction des feux et organiser leurs réinspection par un organisme extérieur.
Effectuer des audits sur site et signaler les non-conformités par rapport à la réglementation algérienne et lancer
les actions correctives.
Déclaration des accidents/ Incidents et proposer des actions correctives pour éliminer leurs récidive.
Préparer des statistiques mensuelles des accidents/incidents par type.
Participer aux réunions de coordination avec différents départements (Projet, Direction).
Participe et supervise le lancement et la clôture de tous les permis de travail.
Coordination avec les représentants HSE des sous-traitants pour la supervision des travaux sur site.
Veuillez sur la propreté et l’hygiène de l’environnement et installations du site.
-
Groupement Sonatrach-Agip Hassi Messaoud
- Ingénieur HSE
2015 - 2016
HSE Engineer
Contrat : Maintenance of wells surface facilities GSA site (GROUP Sonatrach AGIP)
Représentation de notre compagnie prestataire auprès des différents départements de GSA (Maintenance, HSE).
Établir une liste de matériels HSE nécessaires (EPI, EPC, anti-incendie).
Préparation des analyses des risques liées aux différentes activités.
Briefing journalier avec le personnel intervenant sur site (TBM, Sensibilisation sur site) .
Assurer l’application des consignes HSE de GSA durant des différentes activités sur site.
Contrôle & inspection de matériels, outillage électrique et équipements utilisés sur site « Check list ».
Inspection des moyens d’extinction des feux.
Contrôle des travaux à chaud (soudage, meulage et découpage).
Contrôle des opérations de levage et manutention.
Contrôle le stockage et l’utilisation des produits chimiques.
Contrôle l’opération de tris, sélection et évacuation des déchets.
Participe et supervise le lancement et la clôture de tous les permis de travail (préventifs et curatifs).
Contrôler & assurer l’application de la procédure de conduite défensive (Suivi par GPS, rapport mensuel).
Détecter les anomalies et lancer les actions correctives.
Déclaration des accidents/ Incidents.
Préparer des statistiques de l’analyse mensuelle des accidents/incidents par type.
Etablissement des rapports (Journalier & hebdomadaire, Mensuel).
Participer aux réunions de coordination avec différents départements (Maintenance, HSE).
-
ASSOCIATION "SONATRACH-TOTAL-REPSOL"
- HSE SHUT DOWN PREPARATOR /SUPERVISOR
2013 - 2014
Project: SHUT DOWN "Gas and condensate processing plant"
TFT GROUP “SONATRACH, TOTAL, REPSOL”
Location TFT Site: AIN AMENAS - Algerian Desert
Shut down HSE documents, procedures preparation & update:
Shut down HSE Induction Development.
HSE materials list recommended for the shut down preparation. Existing HSE materials inventory. Evaluation of the offers for the HSE materials offered by suppliers.
HSE Shut down prevention plan preparation
Training plan establishment ( Scaffolding & Work at height , lifting , Confined Spaces , Fire - Evacuation , First aid, Defensive Driving, Gas Detection, Isolation energy " LOTO ").
Heat stress plan preparation.
Control sheets Preparation «Confined Space, Hydrostatic Test, Lifting Operation ".
Organization general plan preparation (Zoning, parking, smoking area and engines/ vehicles movement).
Engines & Tools check list preparation : “Crane, Welding machine, Compressor, Generator, Main lift, Forklift, Electrical tools”.
Provider’s technical Offers evaluation.
Lists and coordinates all works to be done.
The shutdown procedures updating (confined space, high pressure washing , TBM, scaffolding audit and working at heights).
Shut down procedures preparation (Lifting procedure, site access, SIMOPS Procedure).
Risk assessment preparation by activity.
Coordination meetings participation (Shuts down preparation).
HSE Supervision during shut down :
Supervises, Validate the opening and closing of all work permits.
Organize human resources and Hse activities for greater risk management efficiency.
Subcontractors HSE representative reception, training and control.
Lists and coordinate all work to be done.
Ensure the HSE prevention plan procedures application.
Shut down various phases’ waste management.
Participate in the shut down coordination meetings.
Reports Preparation (Daily & Weekly).
-
Korean company “HANWHA - ARZEW Refinery”
- HSE Supervisor
2011 - 2012
• Pre-commissioning HSE representative in SONATRACH Technical department.
• Pre-commissioning Work Permits preparation (HANWHA Corporation).
• Pre-commissioning work Permits Coordinator (HANWHA Corporation).
• Pre-commissioning activities (Water flushing, Air blowing, Steam blowing, N2 blowing) controller.
• Work Permits validation (HANWHA Corporation).
• HSE trainer.
• Ensure that all HNWHA HSE plan procedures (Hot work, Lifting, Scaffolding and fall protection, confined space, civil works…) are applied by all Subcontractors.
• Daily & Weekly reports preparation.
-
Korean company 'KHPT - ARZEW Refinery SONATRACH'
- HSE Supervisor
2010 - 2011
• HSE Department Head.
• KHPT HSE representative in HANWHA company project (Weekly meeting, weekly Safety Patrol).
• Preparation & Coordinator of the Work Permits (HANWHA Corporation).
• Preparation and organization of inductions for new workers with the HANWHA HSE department.
• Receipt and inspection of new engines (Crane, Forklift, Trailer ...) (HANWHA Corporation).
• Daily TBM (HANWHA Corporation).
• Inspection and Preparation of checklists for all equipment, tools, equipment complying with the
color code of the month.
• Reports Preparation (Meeting, Accident / Incident).
• Signaling abnormalities and provide the corrective actions.
• Provide the KHPT HSE Plan, Heat stress plan, Housekeeping Plan, JHA...
• Manage a team of HSE officers.
-
Italian company “BENTINI- GNL3-Z SONATRACH”
- HSE Supervisor
2010 - 2010
• Daily TBM (Saipem Corporation).
• Establish JSA for all activities (Saipem ©).
• Inspection of equipment, tools, engines (Saipem ©).
• Heavy Lifting and Handling (Saipem ©).
• Scaffolding and fall protection (Saipem ©).
• Work at height,
• Excavations, Backfilling (Saipem ©).
• Electrical risk (Saipem ©).
• Manage a team of HSE Agents.
• Housekeeping.
-
Japanese Company 'IHI' 'GP1-Z SONATRACH'
- HSE Supervisor
2009 - 2010
• Work Permit Coordinator (IHI Corporation).
• HSE Trainer (induction) (IHI Corporation).
• Heavy Lifting and Handling (IHI Corporation).
• Daily TBM (IHI Corporation).
• Scaffolding and fall protection (IHI Corporation).
• Work at height, excavations, Backfilling, Electrical
Risk (IHI Corporation).
• Ensuring security in the following :
Heat treatment, Testing Radioactivity, hydrostatic test,
Pneumatic test, the confined spaces, Commissioning
(IHI Corporation).
• Gas detector Trainer (IHI Corporation).
• Fire Extinguisher Trainer (IHI Corporation).