Noureddine KHOUDJA

Bonjour,



Je suis ingénieur en mines et métallurgie, ayant un diplôme de technicien supérieur en HSE, j'ai une expérience de plus de 7 ans dans le domaine d'Hygiène, sécurité et environnement avec plusieurs et différentes entreprises étrangères en Algérie opérants dans le secteur du gaz et pétrole (Construction, Rénovation, Exploitation et Arrêt de maintenance, Maintenance des installations de surface "Puits").



SOMMAIRE / COMPETENCES



 Responsable HSE 1( année et 8 mois) / Construction, Production/Distribution.

 Ingénieur HSE 1( année et 3 mois) / Projet : Maintenance des installations de surface (Puits de pétrole & Gaz).

 Superviseur en HSE 5( ans et 1 mois) / Projets : Construction, Rénovation, Arrêt de maintenance (Pétrole & Gaz).

Aptitude de préparation d’un système de management QHSE et garantir son amélioration continuée.

Aptitude de préparation et gestion des documents & procédures exigées par la réglementation Algérienne.

Compétences, capacité d’adaptation et qualité de mes relations avec les clients.

Professionnalisme exceptionnel dans mes contacts avec les prestataires et dans ma collaboration avec la direction.

Fournir des formations et des sensibilisations pour le personnel.

Réaliser des inspections et contrôles HSE sur site.

Préparer et transmettre des rapports et suivre les indicateurs de performance.



Mes compétences :

Informatique de gestion