Nouredine BENOUFELLAH

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAS Statistical Package
Oracle PL/SQL
SQL
UML/OMT
SAS Base
UNIX
SAS Enterprise Intelligence Platform
Oracle 10G
Microsoft Windows XP
Merise Methodology
MACRO
Oracle
BASE24
AIX UNIX
Workstation
VMware
Unix IBM AIX
SAS Produit Add-in Microsoft
Quality Control
Perl Programming
Oracle Toad
Oracle 9i
Oracle 11g
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Mercury Interactive Quicktest
HP Hardware
DB2
Business Intelligence
Audit
Entreprises

  • Natixis - Assistant & Maîtrise d'Oeuvre

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Descriptif de la mission :
    * Analyse de l'existant.
    * Animation des réunions fonctionnelles. ;
    * Rédaction des Spécifications Fonctionnelles Détaillées.
    * Suivi des anomalies et modification des règles de gestion selon le besoin.
    * Assistance technique à la qualification.
    * Suivi de la mise en recette et production.
    * Ordonnancement de Jobs DIS sous LSF. ;
    * Suivi des maintenances correctives et évolutives en collaboration avec le CDS.
    * Coordination entre le CDS et l'utilisateur final sur les applications du pôle statistiques
    * Gestion des incidents de production en collaboration avec le CDS.
    * Automatisation des flux existants.

    Environnement technique :

    * Systèmes : Windows XP/ UNIX AIX 5.2.

    * SGBD : ORACLE 10g.

    * Langages : SQL/ PL/SQL/ Shell.

    * Methodes : UML/ MERISE.

    * Outils : SAS Base9.2/ SAS BI( DIS/ SMC/EG)/ LSF

    Toad/ Putty/WINSCP/ UltraEdit.

  • Pôle Emploi - Ingénieur d'études et développement

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Descriptif de la mission : Audit des programmes SAS

    * Analyse des spécifications fonctionnelles détaillées. ;
    * Optimisation des traitements SAS. ;
    * Optimisation et paramétrage du code généré par des projets SAS/EG. ;
    * Rédaction d'un bilan de validation interne.

    Environnement technique :

    * Systèmes : Windows XP/ UNIX

    * SGBD : ORACLE 10g.

    * Langages : SQL/ Shell.

    * Outils : SAS/Base9.2/ SAS/MACRO/ SAS/SMC/

    SAS E/G/ SQL developer/ Putty/ FileZilla/ Notepad++.

  • ACNM VIE - Ingénieur d'études et développement

    2010 - 2012 Descriptif de la mission : Mise en place d'une chaine décisionnelle pour la gestion des contrats d'assurance vie.

    * Analyse de l'existant.
    * Rédaction des normes de développement.
    * Animation des réunions fonctionnelles. ;
    * Rédaction des Spécifications Fonctionnelles Détaillées. ;
    * Rédaction des Spécifications Techniques Détaillées. ;
    * Rédaction des plans de test.
    * Automatisation des tests.
    * Assistance technique à la qualification. ;
    * Importation et mise en conformité des données des fichiers plats. ;
    * Implémentation et optimisation du code SAS. ;
    * Développement et optimisation des procédures stockées PL/SQL.
    * Développement des scripts Shell d'ordonnancement des traitements SAS.
    * Développement des projets E/G d'extraction et d'alimentation des DataMart.
    * Développement des applications stockées (SAS E/G). ;
    * Exportation des rapports (SAS E/G). ;
    * Génération des TCD sous Excel Microsoft Office Add-in. ;
    * Création des rapports dynamique (Web report studio). ;
    * Suivi des anomalies et Gestion des rejets.
    * Suivi de la mise en recette et production.
    * Maintenance corrective et évolutive.

    Environnement technique :

    * Systèmes : Windows XP/ UNIX AIX 5.2.

    * SGBD : ORACLE 10g.

    * Langages : SQL/ PL/SQL/ Shell.

    * Methodes : UML/ MERISE.

    * Outils : SAS/Base9.2/ SAS/MACRO/ SAS/BI ( IMS/ WRS / SMC)/

    SAS E/G/ Pack Office/ POWERAMC/ SQL developer/ Putty/ FileZilla/ Notepad++.

  • HSBC - Ingénieur d'études et développement

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Descriptif de la mission : Mise en place d'une chaine décisionnelle pour la gestion de risque de crédit dans le cadre de la réglementation Bâle II.

    * Rédaction des spécifications fonctionnelles détaillées. ;
    * Rédaction des spécifications techniques détaillées. ;
    * Modélisation des Datamarts.
    * Rédaction des plans de test.
    * Développement des traitements SAS.
    * Automatisation des traitements SAS.
    * Création de tableaux de bord sous Excel. ;
    * Optimisation et ordonnancement des traitements SAS. ;
    * Développement et optimisation des procédures stockées en PL/SQL. ;
    * Développement des scripts Shell.
    * Gestion des anomalies
    * Suivi de la mise en production.
    * Maintenance corrective et évolutive.

