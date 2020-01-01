Ntissar EL ALLALI

-
Gemalto
- Business Efficiency and Quality Manager
Meudon
2015 - maintenant
Main Missions:
Quality Management and Business Efficiency
Operational contribution to Delivery projects
Specific responsibilities
• Lead or coordinate quality improvement plans (process and tools), either decided by management, or derived from project post-mortem, support and maintenance feedbacks, customer surveys and site audits
• Maintain Coesys quality repository (process, guides, templates)
• Promote and share best practices, organize knowledge sharing between regions and teams
• Implement and monitor relevant KPIs to monitor business performance
• Perform trainings
• Support business unit teams on processes and practices
• Customer Satisfaction survey and monitoring
• Conduct and coordinate customer surveys for Coesys Delivery and S&M activities
• Measure and monitor customer satisfaction
• Contribute to the definition, implementation and follow-up of improvement plans to increase customer satisfaction
For selected Delivery projects, as Quality Manager
• Participate to customer meetings when required(kick-off meeting, project reviews, steerco, customer acceptance)
• Support Project Manager for the preparation and presentation of the Project Management Plan, customer acceptance plan…
• Ensure the content of customer documents meet the required quality standards
• Participate to internal project milestone reviews
• Support Project Manager for the assessment and monitoring of risks and related actions
• Interface with Gemalto and customer supplier / local partner for process related topics if required
• Coordinate quality certification process if required by the customer
For all Delivery projects
• Follow-up handover (transfer reviews) between Delivery and support and maintenance teams
• Participate to project post-mortem review, follow-up action plans and animate knowledge sharing
-
Gemalto
- Support and Maintenance Manager
Meudon
2014 - 2015
Missions:
• Support and maintenance for ePassport Nordic production sites(Denmark,Sweden,Norway,Finland)
• Manage the customer requests.
• Manage the change requests Budget and impact on production.
• In charge of incident management for the production factory.
• Assist the manufacturing teams while implementing the support and maintenance processes.
• Ensure the implementation of quality processes and internal validation norms.
• Optimize the corporate change request validation process.(Approved ,established as new corporate process).
-
Gemalto
- Integration and Validation Engineer
Meudon
2013 - 2014
Missions:
• Evaluation and analysis of the migration impact to Windows 2008 Server and Windows 7 for the Nordic Accounts.
• Audit of the information systems of the installed production sites.
• Migration impact assessment report for all components.
• Implementation and execution of test strategies.
• Installation and maintenance of integration and test servers.
• Preparation and Animation of validation reviews: documents, presentation and projects status.
-
Gemalto
- Analyst and Development Engineer
Meudon
2012 - 2013
• Development of multiple modules from enrolment to personalization solutions on multiple projects (Finland ePassport, Danish Sac migration,Norway ePassport Sac migration,...) .
• Clarifying and collecting the customer needs.
• Training of operators and production managers.
• Participation in acceptance processes with production managers and customer representative.
• Insuring Support level three for the manufacturing teams.
• Trips to customers production sites for approximately eight months.(Set up,trainings,customer acceptances, Incidents management,...)
-
Groupe SII
- Analyst and Development Engineer - Mission in Gemalto-
Paris-13E-Arrondissement
2010 - 2012
• Development of multiple modules from enrolment to personalization solutions on multiple projects (Danish ePassport,Danish eResident Card,Sweden eBaking Card,Norway eTacho Card) .
• Training of operators and production managers.
• Participation in acceptance processes with production managers and customer representative.
• Insuring Support level three for the manufacturing teams.
• Trips to customers production sites for approximately twelve months.(Set up, trainings, customer acceptances )
-
Sofrecom
- Analyst and Development J2EE
Vincennes
2010 - 2010
: Internship topic: Planning and Development J2EE RAID WEDO.
Methode Agile: Scrum.
- Study Design and Development of a revenue assurance solution for Orange Telecom.
- Detection of inconsistencies, errors and losses in terms of turnover.
- Management of two interfaces: SI and mobile telecom network components.