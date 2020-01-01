Menu

Ntissar EL ALLALI

Meudon

Entreprises

  • Gemalto - Business Efficiency and Quality Manager

    Meudon 2015 - maintenant Main Missions:
    Quality Management and Business Efficiency
    Operational contribution to Delivery projects

    Specific responsibilities
    • Lead or coordinate quality improvement plans (process and tools), either decided by management, or derived from project post-mortem, support and maintenance feedbacks, customer surveys and site audits
    • Maintain Coesys quality repository (process, guides, templates)
    • Promote and share best practices, organize knowledge sharing between regions and teams
    • Implement and monitor relevant KPIs to monitor business performance
    • Perform trainings
    • Support business unit teams on processes and practices
    • Customer Satisfaction survey and monitoring
    • Conduct and coordinate customer surveys for Coesys Delivery and S&M activities
    • Measure and monitor customer satisfaction
    • Contribute to the definition, implementation and follow-up of improvement plans to increase customer satisfaction

    For selected Delivery projects, as Quality Manager
    • Participate to customer meetings when required(kick-off meeting, project reviews, steerco, customer acceptance)
    • Support Project Manager for the preparation and presentation of the Project Management Plan, customer acceptance plan…
    • Ensure the content of customer documents meet the required quality standards
    • Participate to internal project milestone reviews
    • Support Project Manager for the assessment and monitoring of risks and related actions
    • Interface with Gemalto and customer supplier / local partner for process related topics if required
    • Coordinate quality certification process if required by the customer

    For all Delivery projects
    • Follow-up handover (transfer reviews) between Delivery and support and maintenance teams
    • Participate to project post-mortem review, follow-up action plans and animate knowledge sharing

  • Gemalto - Support and Maintenance Manager

    Meudon 2014 - 2015 Missions:
    • Support and maintenance for ePassport Nordic production sites(Denmark,Sweden,Norway,Finland)
    • Manage the customer requests.
    • Manage the change requests Budget and impact on production.
    • In charge of incident management for the production factory.
    • Assist the manufacturing teams while implementing the support and maintenance processes.
    • Ensure the implementation of quality processes and internal validation norms.
    • Optimize the corporate change request validation process.(Approved ,established as new corporate process).

  • Gemalto - Integration and Validation Engineer

    Meudon 2013 - 2014 Missions:

    • Evaluation and analysis of the migration impact to Windows 2008 Server and Windows 7 for the Nordic Accounts.
    • Audit of the information systems of the installed production sites.
    • Migration impact assessment report for all components.
    • Implementation and execution of test strategies.
    • Installation and maintenance of integration and test servers.
    • Preparation and Animation of validation reviews: documents, presentation and projects status.

  • Gemalto - Analyst and Development Engineer

    Meudon 2012 - 2013 • Development of multiple modules from enrolment to personalization solutions on multiple projects (Finland ePassport, Danish Sac migration,Norway ePassport Sac migration,...) .
    • Clarifying and collecting the customer needs.
    • Training of operators and production managers.
    • Participation in acceptance processes with production managers and customer representative.
    • Insuring Support level three for the manufacturing teams.
    • Trips to customers production sites for approximately eight months.(Set up,trainings,customer acceptances, Incidents management,...)

  • Groupe SII - Analyst and Development Engineer - Mission in Gemalto-

    Paris-13E-Arrondissement 2010 - 2012 • Development of multiple modules from enrolment to personalization solutions on multiple projects (Danish ePassport,Danish eResident Card,Sweden eBaking Card,Norway eTacho Card) .
    • Training of operators and production managers.
    • Participation in acceptance processes with production managers and customer representative.
    • Insuring Support level three for the manufacturing teams.
    • Trips to customers production sites for approximately twelve months.(Set up, trainings, customer acceptances )

  • Sofrecom - Analyst and Development J2EE

    Vincennes 2010 - 2010 : Internship topic: Planning and Development J2EE RAID WEDO.
    Methode Agile: Scrum.
    - Study Design and Development of a revenue assurance solution for Orange Telecom.
    - Detection of inconsistencies, errors and losses in terms of turnover.
    - Management of two interfaces: SI and mobile telecom network components.

Formations

  • HIGH-TECH (Rabat)

    Rabat 2008 - 2010 Bachelor's degree in Software Engineering

  • Mohammed 5 University Of Sciences (Rabat)

    Rabat 2004 - 2008 Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science (minor in physics)

