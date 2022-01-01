Retail
Olivia FAUCHILLE
Ajouter
Olivia FAUCHILLE
Marcq en Baroeul
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alliance Emploi
- Assistante Direction Générale
Marcq en Baroeul
2015 - maintenant
STP
- Assistante
2004 - 2015
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Dominique PHILIPPEAU
Florence DELECOUR
Guillaume FABRITIUS
Marine VACHER
Martial BOUTON
Pascale FAUCHILLE
Patricia TOMERA
Pauline DECATOIRE SPRIET
Réseau ALLIANCES
