Olivier BROT

Senior sales executive with strong track record building and focusing high performance organizations to achieve aggressive revenue goals. 20 years of business development with established IT leaders (Citrix, Riverbed, Sun, Oracle), focus on French business growth.



Strengths:

•Sales Management Expertise in Cloud Iaas, Paas

•Highly skilled at developing C-Level relationship

•Negotiating and closing major deals

•Focus on sales and operational excellence, talent development..





Spécialités



•Team leadership and people development

•Business unit and P&L management

•Proven ability to build, lead & grow business through sales execution,

•Channel partner network, Systems Integrators partnerships.



Mes compétences :

develop new software subscription sale

Manage excellence

Sales

Sales Strategy

Managed customer satisfaction

Business Planning

Develop strong relationship

Account Planning

Solution Sales

Salesforce.com

Oracle

Data Centre

Platform as a Service

Virtualization

Symantec

VMware

Microsoft Windows