Olivier BROT

Paris La Defense

En résumé

Senior sales executive with strong track record building and focusing high performance organizations to achieve aggressive revenue goals. 20 years of business development with established IT leaders (Citrix, Riverbed, Sun, Oracle), focus on French business growth.

Strengths:
•Sales Management Expertise in Cloud Iaas, Paas
•Highly skilled at developing C-Level relationship
•Negotiating and closing major deals
•Focus on sales and operational excellence, talent development..


Spécialités

•Team leadership and people development
•Business unit and P&L management
•Proven ability to build, lead & grow business through sales execution,
•Channel partner network, Systems Integrators partnerships.

Mes compétences :
develop new software subscription sale
Manage excellence
Sales
Sales Strategy
Managed customer satisfaction
Business Planning
Develop strong relationship
Account Planning
Solution Sales
Salesforce.com
Oracle
Data Centre
Platform as a Service
Virtualization
Symantec
VMware
Microsoft Windows

Entreprises

  • Riverbed Technology - Riverbed - South Europe Senior Sales Director

    Paris La Defense 2015 - maintenant Set up and drive high growth & development strategy on Major accounts and Central Gov.

    * Recruit and build a 7 Major sales Account Managers team.
    * Reshape sales coverage by industry segment and go to market with existing and new partners.
    * Drive Sales initiatives to develop new software subscription sale.
    * Manage excellence and sales team performance using Account plan, Salesforce , Close Plan.
    * Member of the South Europe leadership Board.
    * FY16: Net new revenue 15M$, 107% Achievement. FY17: 21M$, 143% Achievement, President club & WW RSD of the Year. FY18: 23M$
    * Major Wins: BNP, Alstom, EDF, Véolia, Vinci, Min Defense, Thalés, Faurecia, L'Oréal, Schneider, Accor, Total, Crédit Agricole, Auchan, Decathlon, Ag2r La Mondiale,

  • Citrix - Citrix - Senior Sales Director

    2013 - 2015 Drive high growth & acquisition strategy on TOP 100 French accounts and Central Gov.

    * Actively manage a sales team of 15 senior level sales representatives Revenue FY14: 16 M$. Growth: Mobility licenses120%; Cloud networking solution 69%
    * Manage excellence and sales team performance using Salesforce pipeline methodology.
    * Major Wins: Renault, BNP, Alstom, Engie, Sté Générale, BPCE, Min Def, Thalés, Publicis, Véolia, PSA La Poste Courrier.

  • Oracle - Senior Sales Director & BU Country Manager

    Colombes 2008 - 2013 Oracle - Senior Sales Director: BU Country Manager
    Lead BU systems in France (125 people), Define sales strategy and drive growth.
    * Delivered revenue growth on software and datacenter infrastructure by 12,9 %. Fastest growing rate on Engineered Systems +54% YTY. Budget: 118M$;
    * Build strong C- level customer's relationship - Exec sponsor of multiple accounts
    * Managed customer satisfaction and business planning on Top accounts and mid market
    * Defined and Implemented Systems/Engineered Systems IaaS & PaaS sales strategy

  • Sun Microsystems - Systems Practice Director

    2006 - 2008 Introduce two new datacenter product lines on French market (40 people)
    * Revenue FY07: +7% growth achieved 110,9%
    * Managed product sales life cycle on Software infrastructure and High end servers line
    * Develop value proposition on Virtualization, Data center efficiency.
    * Develop strong relationship with technology partners as Intel, Symantec, Vmware...
    * Member of the French Exec board. Reporting to Europe & France

  • Sun Microsystems - Market and Indirect Sales Manager

    2003 - 2006 Lead Mid Market strategic initiative: Extend market share to the mid-market

    * Revenue Growth 17% YoY, Revenue Achievement: $25 M
    * Define and execute Go to market for new territories and top mid size accounts
    * Develop offers with partners and marketing, recruit new regional partners
    * Recruitment of 12 territory reps. Creation of inside sales organization for France
    * New customers (Tereos, Brittany Ferry, Norbert Dentressangle, MSD, Vetoquinol, RTL, C+...).
    * Sales Club winner 2004, 2005, 2006

  • Sun Microsystems - Industry Sales Manager

    Santa Clara 1999 - 2003 Sun Microsystems - Industry Sales Manager on Energy Utilities market
    * Manage 7 sales rep, who grow the revenue by 23% on Product & Services ($40 M)
    * Top accounts Total, EDF, CEA Vinci, Véolia...
    * Sales Club winner 2000, 2002.

  • Sun Microsystems - Global Account Manager

    Santa Clara 1992 - 1999 Sun Microsystems - Global Account Manager on Oil & Gas Industries
    * Global Account manager Total SAP project win 25M$ revenue
    * Sales Club winner 1993,1994, 96, 97, 98.

  • Asystel & Top Info - Sales Representative

    1988 - 1992

Formations

