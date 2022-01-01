Olivier BROT

-
Riverbed Technology
- Riverbed - South Europe Senior Sales Director
Paris La Defense
2015 - maintenant
Set up and drive high growth & development strategy on Major accounts and Central Gov.
* Recruit and build a 7 Major sales Account Managers team.
* Reshape sales coverage by industry segment and go to market with existing and new partners.
* Drive Sales initiatives to develop new software subscription sale.
* Manage excellence and sales team performance using Account plan, Salesforce , Close Plan.
* Member of the South Europe leadership Board.
* FY16: Net new revenue 15M$, 107% Achievement. FY17: 21M$, 143% Achievement, President club & WW RSD of the Year. FY18: 23M$
* Major Wins: BNP, Alstom, EDF, Véolia, Vinci, Min Defense, Thalés, Faurecia, L'Oréal, Schneider, Accor, Total, Crédit Agricole, Auchan, Decathlon, Ag2r La Mondiale,
Citrix
- Citrix - Senior Sales Director
2013 - 2015
Drive high growth & acquisition strategy on TOP 100 French accounts and Central Gov.
* Actively manage a sales team of 15 senior level sales representatives Revenue FY14: 16 M$. Growth: Mobility licenses120%; Cloud networking solution 69%
* Manage excellence and sales team performance using Salesforce pipeline methodology.
* Major Wins: Renault, BNP, Alstom, Engie, Sté Générale, BPCE, Min Def, Thalés, Publicis, Véolia, PSA La Poste Courrier.
Oracle
- Senior Sales Director & BU Country Manager
Colombes
2008 - 2013
Oracle - Senior Sales Director: BU Country Manager
Lead BU systems in France (125 people), Define sales strategy and drive growth.
* Delivered revenue growth on software and datacenter infrastructure by 12,9 %. Fastest growing rate on Engineered Systems +54% YTY. Budget: 118M$;
* Build strong C- level customer's relationship - Exec sponsor of multiple accounts
* Managed customer satisfaction and business planning on Top accounts and mid market
* Defined and Implemented Systems/Engineered Systems IaaS & PaaS sales strategy
Sun Microsystems
- Systems Practice Director
2006 - 2008
Introduce two new datacenter product lines on French market (40 people)
* Revenue FY07: +7% growth achieved 110,9%
* Managed product sales life cycle on Software infrastructure and High end servers line
* Develop value proposition on Virtualization, Data center efficiency.
* Develop strong relationship with technology partners as Intel, Symantec, Vmware...
* Member of the French Exec board. Reporting to Europe & France
Sun Microsystems
- Market and Indirect Sales Manager
2003 - 2006
Lead Mid Market strategic initiative: Extend market share to the mid-market
* Revenue Growth 17% YoY, Revenue Achievement: $25 M
* Define and execute Go to market for new territories and top mid size accounts
* Develop offers with partners and marketing, recruit new regional partners
* Recruitment of 12 territory reps. Creation of inside sales organization for France
* New customers (Tereos, Brittany Ferry, Norbert Dentressangle, MSD, Vetoquinol, RTL, C+...).
* Sales Club winner 2004, 2005, 2006
Sun Microsystems
- Industry Sales Manager
Santa Clara
1999 - 2003
Sun Microsystems - Industry Sales Manager on Energy Utilities market
* Manage 7 sales rep, who grow the revenue by 23% on Product & Services ($40 M)
* Top accounts Total, EDF, CEA Vinci, Véolia...
* Sales Club winner 2000, 2002.
Sun Microsystems
- Global Account Manager
Santa Clara
1992 - 1999
Sun Microsystems - Global Account Manager on Oil & Gas Industries
* Global Account manager Total SAP project win 25M$ revenue
* Sales Club winner 1993,1994, 96, 97, 98.
Asystel & Top Info
- Sales Representative
1988 - 1992
