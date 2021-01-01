Menu

Olivier FOULONT

Villeneuve-d'Ascq

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Itil
CMMI
Pascal
Delphi
PL1
Fortran
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Auchan DSIO - Contrôleur de gestion IT

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2013 - maintenant

  • Auchan - DSIO - Responsable du département Processus & Qualité

    2010 - 2013

  • Auchan - Contrôleur de Gestion IT

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2006 - 2009

  • Auchan - DSIO - Responsable de département AS400

    2001 - 2005

  • Dalkia Informatique - Responsable des développements

    Saint-André 1997 - 2000

  • Dalkia Informatique - Chef de groupe

    Saint-André 1990 - 1996

  • Dalkia Informatique - Chef de projet

    Saint-André 1986 - 1990

  • Dalkia Informatique - Analyste

    Saint-André 1984 - 1986

Formations

Réseau