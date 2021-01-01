Retail
Olivier FOULONT
Olivier FOULONT
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Itil
CMMI
Pascal
Delphi
PL1
Fortran
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
Auchan DSIO
- Contrôleur de gestion IT
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2013 - maintenant
Auchan - DSIO
- Responsable du département Processus & Qualité
2010 - 2013
Auchan
- Contrôleur de Gestion IT
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2006 - 2009
Auchan - DSIO
- Responsable de département AS400
2001 - 2005
Dalkia Informatique
- Responsable des développements
Saint-André
1997 - 2000
Dalkia Informatique
- Chef de groupe
Saint-André
1990 - 1996
Dalkia Informatique
- Chef de projet
Saint-André
1986 - 1990
Dalkia Informatique
- Analyste
Saint-André
1984 - 1986
Formations
Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies Master 2 MIAGE
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1982 - 1984
Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1980 - 1982
Mathématiques
Lycée Louis Pasteur
Lille
1977 - 1980
C
