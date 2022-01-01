Menu

Olivier KOUASSI

FAREHAM

Monétique

  • NagraID - Kudelski Group, Switzerland - Information Security Manager & Cryptographic Key Manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • NagraID - Kudelski Group, Switzerland - Cryptographic Key Manager

    2012 - 2013

  • Gemalto UK - Operational IT Cryptographic Key Manager

    Meudon 2010 - 2012 o The control and management of all of the Cryptographic keys across the Gemalto UK sites.
    o HSM (Host Security Module) installation and upgrade : Thales Racal, IBM4758, SafeNet Luna and Eracom
    o Liaise with customers, corporate teams, project team, technical consultant and others key manager across the business when required
    o Coordinate and run key ceremonies
    o Involved on internal and external logical audits (Visa, MasterCard, Customer Audits)

  • Gemalto UK - Cryptographic Key Manager and Pre-perso IT team Leader Gemalto (UK - Fareham)

    Meudon 2006 - 2010 Managed/Lead the Key Management activities in Gemalto UK and also leading a small team of IT dealing with pre-personalization

  • Gemalto UK - Pre-perso IT team leader at Gemalto (UK - Fareham)

    Meudon 2004 - 2006 o Managing a small team
    o Deployment of corporate manufacturing solution
    o Data Processing and software customization
    o IT support to production
    o Hardware maintenance : Micropross and Datacard Technology

  • Gemalto UK - Personalization Engineer for Banking and GSM (Mobile) at Gemalto (UK - Fareham)

    Meudon 2001 - 2004 o Transfer of equipments and infrastructures
    o Migration of software and hardware to our new target platform
    o Training new staff on new infrastructure
    o First contact with the corporate team for the integration of new tools/Applications developed by the R&D team
    o Data processing
    o Server backup

  • Gemalto UK - Personalization Engineer Banking and GSM (Mobile) at Gemalto (UK - Felixstowe)

    Meudon 2000 - 2001 o Running 1st and 2nd line IT support to production
    o Deployment and integration of corporate IT infrastructure
    o Maintenance and rollout of new hardware upgrades
    o Configure and install new software for production
    o Managed NT and Windows 2000 Server
    o Support DataCard Personalization software
    o Data processing and Carrier Mailer setup
    o Producing test cards for the customer before going live on a product

