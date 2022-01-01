Olivier KOUASSI

Gemalto UK
- Operational IT Cryptographic Key Manager
Meudon2010 - 2012o The control and management of all of the Cryptographic keys across the Gemalto UK sites.
o HSM (Host Security Module) installation and upgrade : Thales Racal, IBM4758, SafeNet Luna and Eracom
o Liaise with customers, corporate teams, project team, technical consultant and others key manager across the business when required
o Coordinate and run key ceremonies
o Involved on internal and external logical audits (Visa, MasterCard, Customer Audits)
- Cryptographic Key Manager and Pre-perso IT team Leader Gemalto (UK - Fareham)
Meudon2006 - 2010Managed/Lead the Key Management activities in Gemalto UK and also leading a small team of IT dealing with pre-personalization
- Pre-perso IT team leader at Gemalto (UK - Fareham)
Meudon2004 - 2006o Managing a small team
o Deployment of corporate manufacturing solution
o Data Processing and software customization
o IT support to production
o Hardware maintenance : Micropross and Datacard Technology
- Personalization Engineer for Banking and GSM (Mobile) at Gemalto (UK - Fareham)
Meudon2001 - 2004o Transfer of equipments and infrastructures
o Migration of software and hardware to our new target platform
o Training new staff on new infrastructure
o First contact with the corporate team for the integration of new tools/Applications developed by the R&D team
o Data processing
o Server backup
- Personalization Engineer Banking and GSM (Mobile) at Gemalto (UK - Felixstowe)
Meudon2000 - 2001o Running 1st and 2nd line IT support to production
o Deployment and integration of corporate IT infrastructure
o Maintenance and rollout of new hardware upgrades
o Configure and install new software for production
o Managed NT and Windows 2000 Server
o Support DataCard Personalization software
o Data processing and Carrier Mailer setup
o Producing test cards for the customer before going live on a product