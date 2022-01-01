Menu

Olivier KRIEGER

CHATEL ST DENIS

En résumé

EMEA Partnership Manager with 9+ years experience in the distribution channel, with focus on high-value partnerships, always looking for innovative business model. Since 2006, I have EMEA responsibilities for all sort of E-Commerce projects and strategies.

Highly passionate in new technologies and especially how technologies can be applied to bring additional values to any businesses.

Specialties
Influencing and communication skills, Ability to stimulate others to change & absorb new ideas, Very good listening skills, Channel partners management, Product development, Good negotiation skills, E-Commerce strategy, Build and keep relationships

Here are my five strengths according to the result of Strengths Finder 2.0 (www.strengthsfinder.com from Tom Rath):
- Learner
- Competition
- Strategic
- Significance
- Input

Entreprises

  • CNET Content Solutions - EMEA Manager, Strategic Partnerships

    2009 - maintenant My role focus on three main areas:

    * Manage our EMEA channel partners (around 25 partners in EMEA):
    - Support them to grow their business
    - Support their expansion in new countries
    - Join them in customer meetings to support their sales pitch and bring CNET Content Solutions experience in e-Commerce solutions
    - Listen to their needs, address these needs to Product Management and develop new products accordingly if necessary
    - Join them in trade shows to increase their brand visibility
    - Development of our partner's network in new countries

    * Setup strategic partnerships
    - Identify interesting companies with innovative and best in class products which could fit into our product portfolio
    - Analysis of the solution, link with Product Management and Sales to evaluate the solution
    - Negotiation with the partner on the business terms, contract and Marketing strategy

    * New market exploration
    - Explore business opportunities into new markets for our existing products

  • Tech Data - Senior Business Analyst, European Web Applications

    2007 - 2008 - Conceived and implemented the e-business strategy to drive more sales via the e-commerce platform
    - Coordinated communication with local country e-commerce directors (15 countries in Europe)
    - Organized quarterly workshops (2 days) with local country e-commerce directors
    - Audited a competitor prior to its acquisition (stand still period) with responsibility to assess and mitigate risks for our online channel
    - Worked with cross-functional teams to research issues and propose solutions

  • Tech Data - Business Analyst, European Web Applications

    2006 - 2007 - Wrote business requirements and high level documents based on the local country needs
    - Aligned demands from all countries into common EMEA solutions
    - Liaised with the offshore team based in India

  • Tech Data - System Specialist E-Commerce

    2006 - 2006 - Designed a solution to publish product information to all sales channels
    - Developed a tool allowing customers to raise claims about wrong product information

  • Tech Data - Lead Developer, E-Business Applications

    2002 - 2006 - Maintained and improved the internet sales platform (€150M yearly revenue at that time)
    - Acted as team leader in a team of three developers
    - Conceived a fully automated online RMA (Return Merchandize Authorization) solution and developed it entirely
    - Helped during the French SAP roll-out as I was responsible for e-commerce topics during the roll-out
    - Defined and wrote business blueprints

  • Kinich-Ahau - Co-Founder & Team Leader

    2000 - 2002 - Managed a team of two developers
    - Wrote business blueprints
    - Developed advanced websites
    - Attended all customer meetings to gather their needs

Formations

  • Warwick Business School MBA (Coventry)

    Coventry 2012 - 2014 MBA

  • Lycée Dorian

    Paris 1997 - 1999 BTS Informatique

