Olivier KRIEGER

EMEA Partnership Manager with 9+ years experience in the distribution channel, with focus on high-value partnerships, always looking for innovative business model. Since 2006, I have EMEA responsibilities for all sort of E-Commerce projects and strategies.



Highly passionate in new technologies and especially how technologies can be applied to bring additional values to any businesses.



Specialties

Influencing and communication skills, Ability to stimulate others to change & absorb new ideas, Very good listening skills, Channel partners management, Product development, Good negotiation skills, E-Commerce strategy, Build and keep relationships



Here are my five strengths according to the result of Strengths Finder 2.0 (www.strengthsfinder.com from Tom Rath):

- Learner

- Competition

- Strategic

- Significance

- Input