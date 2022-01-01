Olivier LABORDE

Head of Marketing, Innovation & Digital for Natixis Insurance.



12ème du Top 20 des Directeurs Marketing français les plus influents sur Twitter par Brandwatch

Désignés parmi les acteurs majeurs de l’innovation à suivre sur Twitter pour le secteur Banque/Assurance par Axeleo



Trained at the National School of Mechanics and Microtechnology in Besançon, I made my 3rd year at Clemson University, South Carolina, USA. Curriculum completed by an Executive Master in Marketing and Sales Strategy in HEC Paris in 2014. I worked in cash management and trade finance for almost 17 years ; first 10 years as a project manager and then as a marketing manager. My activities were about Sepa solutions, mobile / tablet offers, digital and security products as well as the proactive innovation approach within Natixis through the CMLabs, innovation laboratory he created in 2009.

I recently joined the Natixis Assurances center to boost the digitalization of business, the innovation approach and the customer experience.



I regularly speak in professional events on cash management, marketing, innovation and digital. Recently I wrote a white paper on innovation « how to continue to innovate in times of crisis ». And think about writing a book about liberating innovation in big companies (#intrapreneurship, #corporatehacking).



- visiting lecturer at HEC Executive Education

- judge fo Innotribe Startup Challenge for 3 years (40 startups et 20 growth stage companies in 2015)

- mentor for Startupbootcamp FinTech à Paris

- organizes MeetUp Startups for Natixis Assurances



http://http://www.assurances.natixis.com/



Mes compétences :

Change Manager

Management

Project management

Innovation

Marketing

Conduite du changement

Organisation