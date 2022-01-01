Menu

Olivier LABORDE

Jouy en Josas

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Head of Marketing, Innovation & Digital for Natixis Insurance.

12ème du Top 20 des Directeurs Marketing français les plus influents sur Twitter par Brandwatch
Désignés parmi les acteurs majeurs de l’innovation à suivre sur Twitter pour le secteur Banque/Assurance par Axeleo

Trained at the National School of Mechanics and Microtechnology in Besançon, I made my 3rd year at Clemson University, South Carolina, USA. Curriculum completed by an Executive Master in Marketing and Sales Strategy in HEC Paris in 2014. I worked in cash management and trade finance for almost 17 years ; first 10 years as a project manager and then as a marketing manager. My activities were about Sepa solutions, mobile / tablet offers, digital and security products as well as the proactive innovation approach within Natixis through the CMLabs, innovation laboratory he created in 2009.
I recently joined the Natixis Assurances center to boost the digitalization of business, the innovation approach and the customer experience.

I regularly speak in professional events on cash management, marketing, innovation and digital. Recently I wrote a white paper on innovation « how to continue to innovate in times of crisis ». And think about writing a book about liberating innovation in big companies (#intrapreneurship, #corporatehacking).

- visiting lecturer at HEC Executive Education
- judge fo Innotribe Startup Challenge for 3 years (40 startups et 20 growth stage companies in 2015)
- mentor for Startupbootcamp FinTech à Paris
- organizes MeetUp Startups for Natixis Assurances

http://http://www.assurances.natixis.com/

Mes compétences :
Change Manager
Management
Project management
Innovation
Marketing
Conduite du changement
Organisation

Entreprises

  • HEC Paris Executive Education - Visiting lecturer

    Jouy en Josas 2016 - 2016 Giving classes on innovation, digital transformation, labs, ...
    Sometimes organized by HEC Exed on behalf of Bpifrance

  • Natixis Assurances - Head of Marketing, Innovation & Digital

    Paris 2014 - maintenant # Offre multi canal
    # Pilotage
    # Veille et Études
    # Stratégie Innovation et digitale

  • Natixis - Head of Marketing & Innovation, Global Transaction Banking

    Paris 2012 - 2014 # Développement de l'offre cash management et trade
    # Conseil en stratégie et partenariat
    # Élaboration du plan stratégique de la ligne métier GTB
    # Conduite du changement et organisation

  • Natixis - Créateur et actuel responsable de la cellule Innovation GTBLabs

    Paris 2009 - 2014 Cellule d'open innovation en banque B2B

  • Natixis - Head of Marketing & Innovation, Cash Management

    Paris 2008 - 2012

  • Natixis - Responsable Maîtrise d'Ouvrage Moyens de paiement

    Paris 2003 - 2007

  • Natixis - Chef de projet Moyens de paiement

    Paris 2001 - 2003

  • SME Conseil - Consultant

    1997 - 2000 Principaux clients : Total, LCL, Société Générale

Formations

  • Ecole Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) (Jouy En Josas)

    Jouy En Josas 2014 - 2015 Executive Mastère Direction Marketing & Stratégie Commerciale

  • IRIS Formation Par Isabelle Jacob (Paris)

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Stage Manager la Créativité de ses équipes

    Créativité - Animation

  • IAE

    Aix En Provence, Puyricard 1995 - 1996 Master Management Général

  • Clemson University (Clemson, South Carolina)

    Clemson, South Carolina 1994 - 1995 Mécanique

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Mécanique Et Des Microtechniques ENSMM

    Besancon 1992 - 1995 Mécanique

  • Lycée René Cassin

    Bayonne 1986 - 1992 Cursus Lycée + Classe préparatoire Ingénieur

