Olivier LACHGAR

Mes compétences :
Réduction de coût
Ingénierie
Management
Achats
Négociation
Logistique
International
Sourcing
Piping
Entreprises
SITINDUSTRIE MARINE
- Directeur des Achats
2009 - maintenantDiriger un Service Achats - 4 personnes - 10M€ d'achats
90% des achats à l'étranger, low cost countries.
Matière Première Cuppro Nickel et Opérations de transformation
Fillage, Etirage, Cintrage, Forge, Usinage, Soudage,
Savings Partner
- Gérant
2008 - maintenantConseil en achats, réduction des coûts et organisation d'entreprise.