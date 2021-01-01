Olivier Lacoste founded Enneas in 2014 to provide M&A and Cross-Border Business Architecture services to family offices, PE, VC. He specialised in scouting, screening, and leading acquisition of companies in various start-up, turnaround, high growth, cost constrained situations.



Prior to Enneas, Olivier gained 20 years of significant M&A experience through wide ranging international exposure as CFO for multinationals in Europe, ECE, CIS, EMEA and Asia Pacific for the pharmaceutical, chemical, oil, FMCG, retail and advertising industries.



Olivier is also a delegate expert on BEPS and Transfert Pricing, at the OECD, since 2002, He is global tax architect with the ability to look at complex tax issues across multiple tax jurisdictions and simultaneously craft the optimum solution to minimize risk and expenses on cross-border transactions.



He holds a MBA degree from the Sorbonne University of Paris.



