Olivier LAEDERICH

PARIS

En résumé

Olivier is a senior operating executive with more than 25 years of general management experience and deep international experience. He has held P&L responsibility for foreign technical subsidiaries, and has led and worked on projects in Europe, America and Asia, in the automotive, aeronautical energy and electronics industries.
Olivier’s previous experience in India includes responsibilities towards the development of four hydro-electric dams in Arunachal Pradesh, a computer center in Bangalore, and a manufacturing plant in Bangalore, and the merging of an industrial plant in Hyderabad within a French industrial group.
Olivier was also the Managing Director of Haver Ibau India, which develops and manufactures industrial packing machines, used in the cement, chemical, and food industries, worldwide, and more recently, Olivier was the CEO of EOLANE Bangalore, the Indian subsidiary of the French group EOLANE.
EOLANE is engaged into the contract manufacturing of electronic equipment, using state of the art machinery for high scale integration of surface mounted components on electronic cards (PCB).
Olivier developed his career within large groups such as Renault and Safran and subsequently took responsibilities with smaller international concerns such as Velcan Energy, De Dietrich Process, Haver & Boecker and Eolane.
He has an MBA from Columbia University, New York and an Engineering degree from ESME Sudria, Paris, France. Subsequently, he graduated from the Advanced New Energy program, St Gallen University, Switzerland.
Olivier has also been lecturer in International Management, within the Ionis Group of Engineering schools, Paris, France

Contact Information


Olivier Laederich
Email: laederich@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Énergies nouvelles
Environnement
Mathématiques
MBA
Projets industriels

Entreprises

  • De Dietrich Process Systems India - Managing Director

    2012 - 2014

  • VELCAN Energy - Président hydro dévelopment, North-East India

    PARIS 2008 - 2008 - Développement de quatre projets hydroélectriques dans l’Himalaya (300MW)
    - Coordination avec le groupe

  • Messier Services, Groupe Safran - Directeur des Affaires Economiques et Financieres

    2003 - 2006 Messier Services répare et entretien les trains d'atterrissage des avions civils et militaires.

  • Snecma India, Groupe Safran - Managing Director

    2001 - 2002 Création puis direction d'un centre de calcul informatique en Inde pour le groupe Safran

  • Cinch India, Groupe Safran - Managing Director

    1996 - 2000 Création puis direction d’une usine de fabrication de connecteurs électriques en Inde, a Bangalore.

  • Renault - Logistique; Gestion de production; Developpements internationaux

    Boulogne-Billancourt 1983 - 1995 Logistique, gestion de production puis développement international.

Formations

  • Columbia University In The City Of New York MBA (New York)

    New York 1979 - 1981 Finance

    Finance, modelisation et contexte international

  • Ecole Spéciale De Mécanique Et D'Electricité

    Paris 1976 - 1979 Electro-mecanique

    membre du Bureau des Eleves

    President et fondateur du Club d'Investissement