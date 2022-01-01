Olivier is a senior operating executive with more than 25 years of general management experience and deep international experience. He has held P&L responsibility for foreign technical subsidiaries, and has led and worked on projects in Europe, America and Asia, in the automotive, aeronautical energy and electronics industries.

Olivier’s previous experience in India includes responsibilities towards the development of four hydro-electric dams in Arunachal Pradesh, a computer center in Bangalore, and a manufacturing plant in Bangalore, and the merging of an industrial plant in Hyderabad within a French industrial group.

Olivier was also the Managing Director of Haver Ibau India, which develops and manufactures industrial packing machines, used in the cement, chemical, and food industries, worldwide, and more recently, Olivier was the CEO of EOLANE Bangalore, the Indian subsidiary of the French group EOLANE.

EOLANE is engaged into the contract manufacturing of electronic equipment, using state of the art machinery for high scale integration of surface mounted components on electronic cards (PCB).

Olivier developed his career within large groups such as Renault and Safran and subsequently took responsibilities with smaller international concerns such as Velcan Energy, De Dietrich Process, Haver & Boecker and Eolane.

He has an MBA from Columbia University, New York and an Engineering degree from ESME Sudria, Paris, France. Subsequently, he graduated from the Advanced New Energy program, St Gallen University, Switzerland.

Olivier has also been lecturer in International Management, within the Ionis Group of Engineering schools, Paris, France



Contact Information





Olivier Laederich

Email: laederich@gmail.com



Mes compétences :

Énergies nouvelles

Environnement

Mathématiques

MBA

Projets industriels