Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier LAMA
Ajouter
Olivier LAMA
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ONG AHIKOU
- COMPTABLE
2011 - maintenant
Formations
CBCG De Cocody CBCG (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2005 - 2007
BAC +2
Réseau
Amadou KONE
Gwladys ZAN
Kouame KOUAKOU JEAN MARTIAL
Tesilim KARIMU
Yannick Martial BANKOLÉ