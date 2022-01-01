Menu

Olivier LANDEL

LA CELLE-SAINT-CLOUD

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à la Celle-Saint-Cloud

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Automatic Sea Vision - ASV - VP Sales & Marketing

    2015 - maintenant ASV développe des solutions logicielles innovantes pour automatiser la surveillance maritime à partir d’un réseau de caméras, et maîtrise toute la chaîne de fonctions depuis la veille à jusqu’à la réaction.
    www.asv.fr

  • Axis Communications - Business Development Manager Transportation Southern Europe

    Antony 2010 - 2015 Managing sales strategy, market intelligence and eco-system for transportation vertical market (infrastructures, depots, buildings and on-board) on the Southern Europe area.
    Axis Communications is the global leader for video over IP technology.

  • AXIS COMMUNICATIONS - Business Development Manager

    Antony 2007 - 2010 Developing stratetgy and sales targeting retail and transportation vertical markets on France and BeLux.

  • AXIS COMMUNICATIONS - Senior Strategic Alliances Manager

    Antony 2004 - 2007 Developing alliances and sales via strategic software partners

  • AXIS COMMUNICATIONS - WW Business Development Manager

    Antony 2002 - 2004 Developing network printing solutions WW sales and communication strategy to printer vendors

  • AXIS COMMUNICATIONS - Marketing Manager

    Antony 2000 - 2002 Managing the French branch marketing and communication strategy

  • AXIS COMMUNICATIONS - Channel Manager

    Antony 1997 - 2000 Managing indirect sales (2 tier model) on the French market

  • CANON - Sales Trainings Manager

    Courbevoie 1994 - 1997 Managing, conceiving and conducting sales trainings for Canon and partners sales executives and managers

  • CANON - Channel Manager

    Courbevoie 1994 - 1990 Developing indirect sales and local strategy

Formations