Olivier LANDEL

Automatic Sea Vision - ASV
- VP Sales & Marketing
2015 - maintenant
ASV développe des solutions logicielles innovantes pour automatiser la surveillance maritime à partir d’un réseau de caméras, et maîtrise toute la chaîne de fonctions depuis la veille à jusqu’à la réaction.
www.asv.fr
Axis Communications
- Business Development Manager Transportation Southern Europe
Antony
2010 - 2015
Managing sales strategy, market intelligence and eco-system for transportation vertical market (infrastructures, depots, buildings and on-board) on the Southern Europe area.
Axis Communications is the global leader for video over IP technology.
AXIS COMMUNICATIONS
- Business Development Manager
Antony
2007 - 2010
Developing stratetgy and sales targeting retail and transportation vertical markets on France and BeLux.
AXIS COMMUNICATIONS
- Senior Strategic Alliances Manager
Antony
2004 - 2007
Developing alliances and sales via strategic software partners
AXIS COMMUNICATIONS
- WW Business Development Manager
Antony
2002 - 2004
Developing network printing solutions WW sales and communication strategy to printer vendors
AXIS COMMUNICATIONS
- Marketing Manager
Antony
2000 - 2002
Managing the French branch marketing and communication strategy
AXIS COMMUNICATIONS
- Channel Manager
Antony
1997 - 2000
Managing indirect sales (2 tier model) on the French market
CANON
- Sales Trainings Manager
Courbevoie
1994 - 1997
Managing, conceiving and conducting sales trainings for Canon and partners sales executives and managers
CANON
- Channel Manager
Courbevoie
1994 - 1990
Developing indirect sales and local strategy