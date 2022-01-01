Olivier LE CLAIR

• +20 years experience in IT business, partner & SMB strategy, marketing and business development.

• Have held several roles in pre-sales, sales, marketing, IT/IS and business development

• Have significantly contributed to revenue and accelerated growth for the company

• Have demonstrated capability to lead transformation of existing organizations and drive teams to success: growing teams from scratch, changing inherited teams to more senior profiles, externalizing resources (outsourcing and subcontracting models) in complex hybrid environments

• Have a complete experience in integrating all components to drive business to success, including budget management, F&A (revenue recognition), risk assessment, systems (CRM, PRM, Order Entry) and processes (business planning, lead and opportunity management, pipeline and forecast management)

• Have managed international Information System organization with multi layers of management. (~120 headcount with 6 layers of management)



Specialties: Business Intelligence, Reporting, Analytics, Big Data, Data Management, Digital Marketing, Marketing Program, Marketing Strategy, Marketing Platform (Integrated Marketing Management), Omni Channel, Customer Relationship Management, Management.



Mes compétences :

Oracle

SQL

Gestion de projet