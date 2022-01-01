Olivier LE CLAIR

Menu

En résumé

• +20 years experience in IT business, partner & SMB strategy, marketing and business development.
• Have held several roles in pre-sales, sales, marketing, IT/IS and business development
• Have significantly contributed to revenue and accelerated growth for the company
• Have demonstrated capability to lead transformation of existing organizations and drive teams to success: growing teams from scratch, changing inherited teams to more senior profiles, externalizing resources (outsourcing and subcontracting models) in complex hybrid environments
• Have a complete experience in integrating all components to drive business to success, including budget management, F&A (revenue recognition), risk assessment, systems (CRM, PRM, Order Entry) and processes (business planning, lead and opportunity management, pipeline and forecast management)
• Have managed international Information System organization with multi layers of management. (~120 headcount with 6 layers of management)

Specialties: Business Intelligence, Reporting, Analytics, Big Data, Data Management, Digital Marketing, Marketing Program, Marketing Strategy, Marketing Platform (Integrated Marketing Management), Omni Channel, Customer Relationship Management, Management.

Mes compétences :
Oracle
SQL
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • DASSAULT SYSTEMES - Global Head of CRM Business System

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2012 - maintenant Part of IT structure and report directly to the CIO. Responsible for CRM Information System structure. (Define, Implementation, Q&A and Support)

    - Manage International Structure over the world (+100 peoples), multi-cultural, multi management layers.
    - Responsible for Strategy, Change Management and People development.

  • DASSAULT SYSTEMES - Marketing Data Compentency Center Director

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2008 - 2011 WW centralised team in charge of the entire life cycle of marketing campaigns : from the early nurturing (acquisition, coverage, segmentation), the production phase (extract, process) and the exploitation / feed-back (deduplication, loading)

    SLA for marketing communities based on 5 domains :

    - Data manipulation (normalization of files, loading of file, deduplication, data cleansing)
    - Data Segmentation Tools (datamart, Scorecard, ad hoc queries)
    - Data Enrichment (profiling, acquisition, coherence, propagation)
    - Data Process & tools (KPI's definition, define process and deployment, training & support)
    - Data Monitoring & Analysis (Analysis on database coverage, data quality management, reporting)

    For 2011 : Neolane project Director

    Worldwide deployment for all marketing communities.
    Phase I, was to give eblast tools and web forms full integration, for everybody and in term to give opportunity to all marketing users to address their contacts through multi canal approach.
    Phase II will be this year to deliver new functionnality arround this infrastructure like telemarketing or social network integration.

  • Oracle France - Sales & Marketing Development Manager

    Colombes 2003 - 2008

  • Oracle France - Avant Vente CRM Senior

    Colombes 2000 - 2003

  • Oracle France - Responsable des applications Ventes & Marketing

    Colombes 1999 - 2000

  • Infopoint - Coordinateur Informatique

    1997 - 1999

  • Infopoint - Responsable Marketing Direct

    1995 - 1999

Formations

  • PSB, Paris School Of Business (ESG)

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Executive MBA - eBusiness, Digital Strategy Expert

    Les fonctions marketing, communication et commerciale sont bouleversées dans leur fonctionnement par le digital. Les manageurs d’aujourd’hui et de demain doivent comprendre et maitriser les enjeux et les outils du e-business afin de pouvoir piloter les projets liés au numérique de l’entreprise. Les technologies deviennent de plus en plus complexes et sont de véritables opportunités d’innovation. E

  • IFOCOP (Rungis)

    Rungis 1995 - 1995 Marketing Direct

  • Lycée Geoffroy StHilaire

    Etampes 1988 - 1992 ELECTROTECHNIQUE