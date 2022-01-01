Menu

Olivier LE HIR

LA ROCHELLE

Election législatives 2022

Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
Automotive
Contrôle de gestion
Contrôler
Microsoft Project
Transport
Transport ferroviaire

Entreprises

  • Alstom Transport - Senior Project Controller

    2006 - maintenant · Management: supervision of 2 assistants (invoicing, monthly reporting, intra-group orders)

    · Presentation of quarterly results for each project (long term contracts) to Alstom management
    - Sales (traded to date and at completion)
    - Cost variances per industrial activity (design, purchasing, manufacturing, warranty…)
    - Margin at completion
    - Risks, savings and opportunities

    · Risk management
    - Evaluation of contractual and industrial risks
    - Implementation of specific mitigation plans

    · Cash management
    - Invoicing and cash-out follow-up

    · Specific analysis: VAT, bonding, intra-group trading rules, variation orders costing

  • Avon Automotive France - Contrôleur de gestion

    2004 - 2006 Controlling
    · Improvement of monthly / weekly / daily reporting on Access (saving 1 day on monthly closings)
    · Creation of a reporting tool for overheads follow-up: decrease by 15% on FY 2005
    · Sales and manufacturing costs analysis (budget, rolling forecast, actual)
    · Inventory follow-up: evaluation, monthly stocktaking

    ERP project manager (switch from Mapics to XPPS in 5 months, budget 300k€)
    · Management and training of key users
    · System set up (data bases, transactions, specific design)
    · Manufacturing cost calculation
    · Process improvements: subcontracting, packaging, deliveries, invoicing.

  • DCNS - Contrôleur de gestion

    Paris 2003 - 2004 · Implementation of a standardized reporting to manage direct / indirect labour and overheads
    · Industrial cost controlling: underline of a relationship manufacturing / consumables

  • Eurocopter Mexico - Contrôleur de gestion

    2001 - 2003 Controlling
    · Implementation of internal controlling tools (Access – Excel)
    · Group financial reporting
    · Intercompany: decrease by 70% of intra-group debts

    ERP manager
    · Implementation of WDS ERP: optimization, end-user training
    · Internal process: accounting, finance, logistic, trading

    Project controlling for a Mexican military long-term contract (30 MUSD)
    · Follow-up and analysis and improvement of margin
    · Implementation of dedicated tools for logistic follow-up

  • Price Waterhouse Cooper - Auditeur junior

    2000 - 2001 · Legal Audit: due diligences for major international companies

    · Contractual financial audit (M&A)

Formations

