Olivier LE HIR

· Presentation of quarterly results for each project (long term contracts) to Alstom management
- Sales (traded to date and at completion)
- Cost variances per industrial activity (design, purchasing, manufacturing, warranty…)
- Margin at completion
- Risks, savings and opportunities
· Risk management
- Evaluation of contractual and industrial risks
- Implementation of specific mitigation plans
· Cash management
- Invoicing and cash-out follow-up
2004 - 2006Controlling
· Improvement of monthly / weekly / daily reporting on Access (saving 1 day on monthly closings)
· Creation of a reporting tool for overheads follow-up: decrease by 15% on FY 2005
· Sales and manufacturing costs analysis (budget, rolling forecast, actual)
· Inventory follow-up: evaluation, monthly stocktaking
ERP project manager (switch from Mapics to XPPS in 5 months, budget 300k€)
· Management and training of key users
· System set up (data bases, transactions, specific design)
· Manufacturing cost calculation
· Process improvements: subcontracting, packaging, deliveries, invoicing.
DCNS
- Contrôleur de gestion
Paris2003 - 2004· Implementation of a standardized reporting to manage direct / indirect labour and overheads
· Industrial cost controlling: underline of a relationship manufacturing / consumables
Eurocopter Mexico
- Contrôleur de gestion
2001 - 2003Controlling
· Implementation of internal controlling tools (Access – Excel)
· Group financial reporting
· Intercompany: decrease by 70% of intra-group debts
ERP manager
· Implementation of WDS ERP: optimization, end-user training
· Internal process: accounting, finance, logistic, trading
Project controlling for a Mexican military long-term contract (30 MUSD)
· Follow-up and analysis and improvement of margin
· Implementation of dedicated tools for logistic follow-up
Price Waterhouse Cooper
- Auditeur junior
2000 - 2001· Legal Audit: due diligences for major international companies