Olivier LE LANN

-
Ventana Medical Systems
- Director HR EMEA
Narcastet
2008
-
Criteo
- Vice President HR Business Partner
PARIS
2015 - maintenant
*Manages a structure of 20 HR Business Partners including EMEA, AMERICAS, APAC, Mid Market and R&D with a total of 15+ offices..
*Partner closely with our Client Groups to align our people strategy with our business strategy
*Maximize business acumen to identify and respond to trends in the business that may impact talent initiatives
*Provide advice and counsel to managers and employees on performance related issues, including succession planning, development and performance improvement
*Identify skill gaps in the assigned client groups and develop action plans that build upon the strengths and develop the weaknesses of the team
*Effectively build collaborative partnerships with cross functional partners across the organization
*Project manage talent initiatives for the assigned client groups
*Keep a pulse on the employees in the organization to ensure we are delivering excellence in the employee experience through engagement - Leading the Great Place to Work global initiative
-
Criteo
- HR Director Asia Pacific
PARIS
2013 - 2014
* Provide HR leadership and guidance for the Asia team at Criteo.
* Collaborate with the global HR organization to formulate, develop and implement human resource initiatives that support achieving business objectives.
* Accountable for understanding all business goals and strategies, and then translating them into the appropriate talent/HR strategies/tactics and ensuring those needs and opportunities are addressed in a manner consistent with Criteo goals and values.
* Support the organization development in APAC
* Opened new countries successfully including Singapore and China
Criteo is a privately-held global leader in digital performance display advertising, and currently works with over 3000 leading ecommerce brands around the world. Criteo was created in 2005 in Paris, France and now has 15 offices across the US, Europe, Asia and Australia serving more than 30 countries globally. Criteo employs more than 700 employees and is established as a market leading provider of performance driven online advertising technology. For more information, please visit http://www.criteo.com