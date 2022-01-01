Menu

Olivier LE PAGE

Issy les Moulineaux

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes

En résumé

Welcome to the digitized world !

Where seamless mobile and video collaborative solution based have turned into reality
Where data lake analysis will soon drive both behavior prediction and business development
Where the virtualized and secured datacenter boundaries have just Cloud interoperability for limits
Where your Business relevancy now depends on your speed of change.

Technology changes the way we live, learn, work and play.

Mes compétences :
Cisco
Commercial
Communications
datacenter
Manager
Responsable Commercial
Video
Visioconférence et audioconférence
Virtualisation
Direction de projet
Négociation commerciale
Téléphonie sur IP
Communications unifiées
Plateforme collaborative

Entreprises

  • CISCO SYSTEMS - Strategic Account Manager

    Issy les Moulineaux 2014 - maintenant Part of the Strategic Accounts team, I'm in charge of merging both innovation and effective business outcomes for one of the top Financial Industry Strategic Account.

    Large shared quota carrier, I am currently working with an extended team on building the key FSI pillars : Digitization and Business relevancy while driving the foundation for the next FSI level.

    Initiatives are driven to churn the current IT into a modern, secure and cost efficient model to enable a real time seamless customer-centric experience.

    Collaborate anytime, anywhere on any device is the top priority : It lays on a robust secure Mobile factory and a predictive network behavior to make video centric expectations real.

    At the end of the day, it's all about aligning Innovation, Business Development and Technology capabilities.

    THIS is our digitalized world.

  • CISCO SYSTEMS - Enterprise Account Manager

    Issy les Moulineaux 2009 - 2014 Enterprise Account Manager in the Financial Services Industry teams.
    Focus on Financial and Insurance companies development till 2011, then part of the FSI team with a focus on a large retail banking account.

  • CISCO SYSTEMS - Mid Market Account Manager

    Issy les Moulineaux 2007 - 2009 Responsable commercial Mid Market sur la région ouest.

  • APX SYNSTAR - Territory Manager & Business creation

    2004 - 2007 A l'origine de la création de la structure APX pour l'ouest.
    Développement du pôle Mid-Market sur l'ouest, dans une structure ayant évolué de 240 personnes à 1300 personnes en 3 ans.

  • MORSE - Responsable d'agence & Ingénieur d'Affaires

    1999 - 2004 Création de l'agence MORSE de NANTES; recrutement et encadrement d'une équipe complète (ITC, Consultant, Commercial sédentaire etc...)

    Ma mission a ensuite évolué vers une responsabilité de développement du tissu Mid Market sur le grand ouest, en organisant la prospection, les réponses et soutenances aux dossiers stratégiques, ainsi qu'en assurant l'objectif du groupe.

  • INFOPOINT - Ingénieur Commercial

    1996 - 1999 En charge du développement de l'activité Grands Comptes :
    ALCATEL ALSTOM / VIVENDI.

  • SIREVE - Ingénieur Commercial

    1995 - 1996 Développement de l'activité commerciale sur les structures Education/Recherche.

Formations