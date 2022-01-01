Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier LECA
Ajouter
Olivier LECA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Coach
Création
Investment
Personal development
Entreprises
Joseph Wealth Systems
- JWS Independent Colleague
2008 - maintenant
- Help educate people about wealth creation
- Initiate a New World Culture via Individual Wealth Creation
- Develop french promotional videos
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Reverdy HELENA
Sabine PITONE