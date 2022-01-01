Menu

Olivier LECA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Coach
Création
Investment
Personal development

Entreprises

  • Joseph Wealth Systems - JWS Independent Colleague

    2008 - maintenant - Help educate people about wealth creation
    - Initiate a New World Culture via Individual Wealth Creation
    - Develop french promotional videos

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau