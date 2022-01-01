Olivier LEGRAND

PONTET ALLANO & Associés
- Partner, French & European Patent Attorney
2005 - maintenant
Drafting patents
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
French patent proceedings:
- filing and granting proceedings,
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
European patent proceedings:
- filing and granting proceedings,
- opposition proceedings,
- oral proceedings
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
US and other foreign patent proceedings
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Consultation:
- prior art searches through data bases,
- patentability study of an invention,
- Freedom To Operate, Risks of infringing a patent
- Consortium Agreements, European Projects / Intellectual Property Aspects
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Litigation:
- Defending the rights of a Patentee, Patent Infringement Seizure , Patent Infringement proceedings,
- Defending the rights of an alleged patent infringer, patent nullity proceedings