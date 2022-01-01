Menu

Olivier LEGRAND

ORSAY

Entreprises

  • PONTET ALLANO & Associés - Partner, French & European Patent Attorney

    2005 - maintenant Drafting patents
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    French patent proceedings:
    - filing and granting proceedings,
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    European patent proceedings:
    - filing and granting proceedings,
    - opposition proceedings,
    - oral proceedings
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    US and other foreign patent proceedings
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    Consultation:
    - prior art searches through data bases,
    - patentability study of an invention,
    - Freedom To Operate, Risks of infringing a patent
    - Consortium Agreements, European Projects / Intellectual Property Aspects
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    Litigation:
    - Defending the rights of a Patentee, Patent Infringement Seizure , Patent Infringement proceedings,
    - Defending the rights of an alleged patent infringer, patent nullity proceedings

  • Université René Descartes (Paris V) - Teacher Assistant

    2004 - 2005 Teaching physics applied to medicine

  • MOTOROLA France - CIFRE engineer

    2001 - 2005 Biophysics / Nanotechnology / Molecular Electronics

    Single molecule manipulations and force measurements up to 20 piconewtons, to explore single DNA molecule charge
    transport properties.

  • California Institute of Technology - Scientific research trainee

    2000 - 2000 Department of Applied Physics
    Research topic: Solid immersion lenses manufactures for a microfabricated cell-sorter.

