Olivier LEMAIRE
Olivier LEMAIRE
Strasbourg
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Crédit Mutuel
- Directeur
Strasbourg
2011 - maintenant
Crédit Mutuel Lyon Bellecour
- Chargé de Clientèle Professionnelle
2006 - 2010
Credit Mutuel
- Chargé de Clientèle Particuliers
Strasbourg
2002 - 2006
Formations
Université Lille 3 Charles De Gaulle
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1994 - 1996
Université Valenciennes IUT GEA
Valenciennes
1992 - 1994
Réseau
Benoit GOURIER
Bérengère MOSER
Caroline FRUCTUS
Cédric ARIU
Chrystelle FAURE
François ZOUDE
Isabelle BUCAILLE
Laetitia SUM
Xavier DUBOIS
Zélie BLANC KILLIJIAN