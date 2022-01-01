Olivier LEMERCIER

-
Industrial Bakery
- Operation / Production Director - Kinshasa - DRC
2014 - maintenant
* In charge of production, Quality Insurance and packing departments / 450 employees
* Supervise the maintenance team / Preventive maintenance planning
* New development project with unique worldwide food system (ABD), Tromp lines, BABB ovens and Pfening
technology
* Raw materials ordering
* Daily production: about 75 tons flour
* Reporting directly to the General Manager
* Work closely with the miller
* Define the flour criteria's
* Optimize the bakery plant
* Supervise the maintenance planning
* HACCP
* Reduce the dough wastes
-
REAL Hypermarket - Metro Group
- Food Project Manager - Moscow - Russia
2007 - 2013
* Training and development / all manager levels
* Setting up of the fresh food processes with key points ;
* Support of purchasing department ;
* Opening of multi-format stores ;
* Sourcing of local suppliers ;
* In charge of new ultra fresh food concepts ;
* Validation of all new training materials ;
* Participate at all new ultra fresh food concepts
Responsibilities
* Prepare all supports of the new developments products with all departments.
* Define the right packaging with the customers information
* Plan and train all managers levels for the right application processes
* Measure and comments the results of the new products ;
* Monitored all competitors in Ultra Fresh Food Departments ;
* Define and validate all actions plans concerning the sales targets and the gross margins needs ;
* Create new ideas of sales with the marketing department ;
* Manage and coordinate the coach team / 5 members ;
* Responsible of sales turnover of all ultra fresh foods departments in 18 stores ;
* Decrease the wastage in ultra fresh / average of 3%
-
CARREFOUR
- Bakery Business Manager - Sao Paulo - Brazil
Massy
2003 - 2006
* In charge of hyper and supermarkets - 130 stores ;
* Set up of central bakery for raw and bake-off dough with a local partner
* Reduced asset costs by 25% for building and fitting fresh food department
* Sourcing of local suppliers ;
* Setting up of all new recipes and full processes ;
* Responsible for the new recipes development, hire, and train the new managers ;
* Check and train the high specialists' bakers in order to ensure that they are aware of the preparation
methods for each item.
-
Carrefour
- Managers
Massy
2002 - 2002
* Hiring and training of the local * Achievement in 2002 of the first Organic breads with a private label in Slovakia, a cross collaboration with
a Slovak miller partner and the support of the Slovak Agricultural Minister.
* Participating at the National charity event with the cake around 40sqm
-
Carrefour
- District Fresh Food Manager
Massy
2000 - 2003
* Opening of the first hypermarket concept of the country
* Fully in charge of the ultra fresh food department - 140 employees
* Responsible of the turnover, gross margin, quality of products and safety
-
Carrefour
- Bakery Trainer
Massy
1999 - 2000
* Upgrading level of bakery pastry departments ;
* Train the pastry cooks for the good using of the pastry depositor ;
* Developing the use of Portuguese raw materials, reduction of the costs of products up to 40%, and
increasing the gross margin.
-
Carrefour
- Bakery Trainer & Team Leader
Massy
1995 - 1999
Bakery Trainer - Team Leader of Bakery (Carrefour Auteuil)
* In charge of the bakery-pastry departments in Paris and Parisian suburb for 40 hypermarkets ;
* Re-opening of new concept ;
* Participation at ``The Agricultural exhibition» with the organic bread production
Responsibilities
* Participated and took part in hiring, training, staffing and employee relations matters.
* Promoted bakery sales through effective merchandising and cross-selling displays.
* Organized specifics trainings of new developments products for the team leaders before some specials
periods, like Christmas, Eastern...
* Monitored bakery department for quality. ;
* Coordinated with the Store Managers to ensure success of the stores and to provide quality customer service.
* Managed bakery staff and assistants.
* Managed inventory of bakery merchandise. ;
* Responsible for the recruitment of bakery staff. ;
* Ensured customer satisfaction
-
SOFRAPAIN
- Production Manager
1994 - 1995
Production Manager for Industrial bakery
* In charge of the production, staff, quality and safety of food ;
* Bread factory of 6000sqm with about 150 staff members, equipped with automatic chains and oven tunnels. ;
* Achievement: creation of the fresh pre-baked bread and the smart proof processes.
Responsibilities
* Managing the big production areas working of bread with 80 bakers and packers with a monthly production of
200tons of flour, especially in white breads category.
* Review safety and health department protocols with the staff.
* Conduct the weekly audits and impose strict inventory controls to guarantee that the products are fresh and
excess items are not being ordered. The main customers were catering services, supermarkets and schools.
* Ensure that the quality standards are reached, orders completed correctly and deliveries made in time
manner.
* Responsible for new recipes development, hire, and train new employees to ensure that they are aware of the
correct preparation methods for each item.
* I arranged, with a local charity, the collect of the daily unsold items to distribute to food shelters/pantries.
* Encouraging customer feedback and responsible for handling any complaints/problems.
-
ARAB FOOD CO
- Production Manager of Bakery
1993 - 1994
* In charge of 12 bakers and pastry cooks ;
* Mixing and baking ingredients according to the recipes to produce small quantities of breads, pastries, and
other baked goods for consumption on premises or for sale as specialty baked goods.
* Perform skilled work in the preparation of dough and the baking of breads, rolls, biscuits, cakes, pastries and
other products.
* Prepare and supervise the preparation of filling for desserts and pastries.
* Prepare formulas for the mixing of dough. ;
* Estimate bakery needs and assist in requisitioning and maintaining adequate supplies for baking operations.
* Assist in training employees, patients and inmates in the operation of baking machinery such as scales,
dough mixers, bread moulds, proof boxes and ovens.
* Keep the bakery and its equipment clean and see that equipment is maintained in good working order.
* Perform related work as assigned.
-
HOLDER Group
- Production Manager of Bakery
1991 - 1993
Paul Bakery - Paris
Production Manager of Bakery
* In charge of the production, staff, quality and safety of the food
* Bread factory of 1000sqm with a wooden Llopis oven and Artofex mix dough
* Slowly fermentation processes ;
* Big artisanal production of rustic bread with the handle moulding and traditional baking steps ;
* In charge of 18 bakers and packers ;
* Ensure that the quality standards are met, orders completed correctly and deliveries made in time manner.
-
Davis Bakery
- Chef & Baker
1984 - 1991
Chef Baker for Artisanal Bakery
* In charge of 5 bakers team and the daily production of the shop and delivery products for a hypermarket
close of the bakery production.
* Prepare all production plans and to respect all forms, sizes, tastes and colours defined by the bakery owner
in order to achieve the Premium quality.
* The main tasks were to check the right processes of mixing, moulding, proofing steps and baking process. ;
* Organized the orders of all raw materials necessary for the production areas. ;
* The monthly volume was about 20000kg of flour. ;
* Managed inventory of bakery merchandise.