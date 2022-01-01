Menu

Olivier LEMOINE

Saint-Herblain

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Domain Name Server Protocol
VMware
Active Directory
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Linux
Microsoft Windows XP
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux Red Hat
GPO
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Citrix XenApp
VBScript
System Center Operations Manager
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows
Linux Debian
shell scripting
TCP/IP
Suse 11
SCCM
PowerShell
PostgreSQL
Personal Home Page
Oracle
Novell Netware
Novell ConsoleOne
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Internet Explorer
McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Java
IBM OS/2
HP Hardware
C++

Entreprises

  • GROUPE AIS - Ingénieur systèmes

    Saint-Herblain 2007 - maintenant - Administration système et infrastructure pour INTER MUTUELLE ASSISTANCE (2,5 ans)

    - Administration d'infrastructures pour la MAIF (1,5 an)

    - Administration, études et support système pour INTER MUTUELLE ASSISTANCE (2 ans)

    - Support National N2 et administration DNS/DHCP/Proxy pour la MACIF (2 ans)

    - Renfort d'une équipe de proximité pour SYSTEME U (3 mois)
    Administration des serveurs et support utilisateurs pour la Centrale Nationale de Système U à Créteil (92). J'encadre également une équipe de 7 personnes lors du déménagement de la Centrale Nationale.

    * Administration N2 et exploitation de serveurs ;
    * Support technique N1/N2 auprès des utilisateurs ;
    * Déploiement de postes bureautique ;
    * Encadrement d'une équipe de 7 personnes dans le cadre du déménagement de la Centrale Nationale (2 jours). Rédaction de la procédure de reconfiguration des postes. Piloter et répartir les techniciens sur l'ensemble des sites. Suivi de l'état d'avancement et remonter des problèmes au chef de projet.
    Windows Server 2000/2003, Netware 6.5, Console One, Groupewise

  • AIS OUEST - Ingénieur Système

    2007 - maintenant

  • Groupe Lucien Barrière - Administrateur Système

    Paris 2006 - 2007

  • GROUPE LUCIEN BARRIERE - Administrateur systèmes & support

    2006 - 2007 COMPETENCES PRINCIPALES
    Administration du SI et support utilisateurs

    Intégré à une équipe de 4 personnes administrant le SI pour la région Normandie, je participe à l'administration des différents systèmes ainsi qu'au support utilisateurs.

    * Administration des serveurs Windows (30 serveurs) ;
    * Renouvellement et maintenance des postes de travail (450 PC) ;
    * Support utilisateurs N1 et N2

    Projet de renouvellement des serveurs de stockage (6 mois)

    Etude du renouvellement d'un parc de serveurs de stockage (NAS) au niveau national (40 serveurs)

    * Gestion du projet de bout en bout ;
    * Définition du cahier des charges, estimation des coûts et des risques. ;
    * Achat du matériel auprès du fournisseur
    * Mise en place de la solution sur le site pilote ;
    * Rédaction des documentations techniques et procédures d'installation
    Windows 2000/XP, Windows Server 2003, Quotas (FSRM), Lotus Notes

