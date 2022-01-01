Retail
Olivier LEMOINE
Olivier LEMOINE
MAISONSGOUTTE
Entreprises
L&L Products
- Technicien formulateur, recherche & développement
2000 - maintenant
développement de formules pour produits de solutions automobiles.
Produits mono ou bi composants
Formations
IUT Chimie D'Illkirch
Illkirch
1989 - 1991
DUT
DIPLÔMES UNIVERSITAIRES DE TECHNOLOGIE Chimie
Réseau
Danielle UNTEREINER
Eddy BOITHEAUVILLE
Eric. OBERLÉ.
Helfer LUC
Ludovic AMAR
Mathieu CHRISTMANN
Sébastien BRUNNER
Stephane MANGEONJEAN
Vincent HOFF