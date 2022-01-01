Olivier LENGLET

Lennox International EMEIA

Since February 2011 – Airside/CCU Product Manager

In this position I am responsible of Airside ranges with Fancoil ALLEGRA, COMFAIR HH/HD, ARIA, ARMONIA, COANDAIR, Small A.H.U : MINIAIR,MINIAIR+, 2 ranges of bespoke A.H.U Cleanair LX and Cleanair FX (1000-100000m3/h).

I am also responsible for Close Control Units with INNOV@ range dedicated to Datacenter, @DNOVA for telecom market and R@CKCOOLAIR for "In-Rack" or "In-Row" (cold/hot aisle) application.



Lennox France

September 2008 – February 2011

Customer Service Manager (Team of 15 people)

Responsible for Customer service and special units engineenering for rooftop and Chiller (Longvic & Mions factories)

Customer Service : Technical support to the salesforce for Chillers and Rooftops unit.

Special Units Engineering : Called NSR (Non Standard Request) allow to address any request for units not in our standard Portfolio.

Throughout this process, with my team we have been able to designed units now standardized : like free-cooling and partial heat recovery on NEOSYS air chiller range, upper part of the MWC water chiller range, e-Recovery on FLEXY II rooftop range.

But also rooftop ranges to address rental market with AGGREKO, GL EVENT, LOCACLIMA, LOXAM.

And special range like; FXK HE, 4 dampers fresh air handler with thermodynamic recovery with plate Heat exchanger as pre-heating for full fresh air operation even in very low outside temperature. FENYX Packaged roof air handling unit (roofcurb installation) with Gas fired burner up to 360kW or hot water coil.



Lennox France

September 2006 – September 2008

Customer Service Manager (Team of 8 people)

Responsible for customer service and special units engineering for Rooftop ( Longvic Factory)



Lennox France

September 2001 – September 2006

Customer Service Manager (Team of 8 people)

Responsible of sales administration (order processing/leadtime management/Transport)

Spare parts department, and Customer service (technical support)