Menu

Olivier LESPARGOT

Lille

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ibm Client Innovation Center France - Directeur Général

    Lille 2017 - maintenant

  • IBM - Operations and Delivery Lead - Mediterranean Information & Technology

    Bois-Colombes 2016 - 2017

  • Ibm Client Innovation Center France - Delivery Lead - Client Innovation Center France

    Lille 2014 - 2016

  • Ibm - Contract Manager - Delivery Project Executive (SNCF)

    Bois-Colombes 2010 - 2012

  • Ibm - Resource & Capacity Management Leader

    Bois-Colombes 2008 - 2012

  • Ibm - Associate Partner - Public Sector - Ministère des Finances

    Bois-Colombes 2006 - 2007

  • Ibm - Stream Leader Migration, Design & Development

    Bois-Colombes 2003 - 2005

  • Ibm - Development Project Manager

    Bois-Colombes 2001 - 2003

Formations

Réseau