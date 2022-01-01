Olivier LESPARGOT

-
Ibm Client Innovation Center France
- Directeur Général
Lille
2017 - maintenant
-
IBM
- Operations and Delivery Lead - Mediterranean Information & Technology
Bois-Colombes
2016 - 2017
-
Ibm Client Innovation Center France
- Delivery Lead - Client Innovation Center France
Lille
2014 - 2016
-
Ibm
- Contract Manager - Delivery Project Executive (SNCF)
Bois-Colombes
2010 - 2012
-
Ibm
- Resource & Capacity Management Leader
Bois-Colombes
2008 - 2012
-
Ibm
- Associate Partner - Public Sector - Ministère des Finances
Bois-Colombes
2006 - 2007
-
Ibm
- Stream Leader Migration, Design & Development
Bois-Colombes
2003 - 2005
-
Ibm
- Development Project Manager
Bois-Colombes
2001 - 2003