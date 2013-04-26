Olivier LOISEAU BILLON

-
SETRAM
- Directeur de l'Unité Opérationnelle d'Oran
Alger
2016 - maintenant
Groupe RATP Dev
1 ligne de 18,7km
36 tramways
3 extensions prévues
2 autres lignes en construction dans le cadre d'un projet de régionalisation (Sidi Bel Abbès et Mostaganem)
-
Transdev
- Light Rail Projects Director
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2014 - 2015
Après avoir porté la réponse à l’appel d’offre lancé par Luxtram (tramway de Luxembourg, 16,2 km, 565M€), j’interviens depuis le gain de ce contrat en tant que Directeur de Mission AMO. J’assiste Luxtram sur les thématiques d’exploitabilité et de maintenabilité, en interface avec les constructeurs, fournisseurs et intégrateurs des systèmes. Une seconde phase portera sur la mise en oeuvre de l’organisation nécessaire à la future mise en service prévue en 2017. En parallèle, j’interviens régulièrement en tant qu’Expert sur plusieurs projets à l’international (projet tramway en PPP sur 26km dans l’état du Maryland, USA, projet bus à Singapour, dossier de pré-qualifaction pour l’exploitation et la maintenance des métro et tramway de Doha, Qatar (respectivement 3 et 5 lignes).
Résultats :
Gain de l’appel d’offres AMO du tramway de Luxembourg, contrat de 3 ans débutant le 1er juillet 2015
Having managed a successful bidding process in Luxemburg, I am now in charge of delivering with a team of multiskilled experts project ownership assistance and technical consulting to a major Light Rail Project in Luxemburg City (16,2 km in 1st phase, 565M€). I currently assist Luxtram on operability and maintenability thematics, in interface with manufacturers, systems suppliers and systems integrators. In a second phase I shall build a tailor-made organization in anticipation of commercial opening in 2017. In parallel I am acting as an Expert on several international projects, such as a Light Rail PPP project in Washingtion DC (26km), a large bus project in Singapore, or in the pre-qualification process for the O&M contract of Doha’s Subway and Light Rail Systems (respectively 3 and 5 lines).
Achievements:
After successful tender, a 3 years contract with Luxtram was signed on 1st July 2015.
-
Transdev
- Trandev / RATP dev Chine - Deputy General Manager / COO - Shenyang tramway
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2012 - 2014
Apres avoir piloté une partie des projets tramway sur le périmètre Asie (marchés de prestations intellectuelles passés avec les Collectivités locales de Nanjing-Hexi, Nanhai-Foshan, Liupanshui), j’ai été chargé de mettre en place le contrat d’Operations / Maintenance du Tramway de Shenyang, premier tramway moderne Chinois. J’ai dirigé la pré-opération de cet important projet de 60km et 4 lignes (management d’une équipe de 14 experts des deux Groupes) sur une période exceptionnellement courte de 4,5 mois avant ouverture commerciale. J’ai accepté de devenir DGM et COO afin d’aider au démarrage de l’exploitation et de développer les équipes locales durant la première année d’exploitation.
Having managed several key technical consultancy contracts in preparation of tramway projects in Central and Southern China (Nanjing-Hexi, Nanhai-Foshan, Liupanshui), I took part in setting up a new Joint Venture Company in charge of operating Shenyang tramway in North-East Liaoning Province. I managed the pre-operation process of this important project which is the 1st modern tramway in China. The 4 lines and 60 kilometres of double track could be successfully opened after an exceptionally short preparation time of 4,5 months (management of a team of 14 experts of both Groups). I then agreed to become DGM and COO to help in the start up and consolidation phase and develop local teams during the first year of operation.
Résultats : Signature du contrat O&M le 26/04/2013, début de Marche à Blanc du système de transport le 01/07/2013, ouverture commerciale le 15/08/2013. Phase de démarrage (12emes Jeux Nationaux Chinois, première quinzaine de Septembre) sans incident. Mise en place des procédures opérationnelles et de maintenance, des outils de management de la performance individuelle, négociation des contrats de sous-traitance, recrutement et formation du personnel local.
Achievements: signing of O&M contract on 26/04/2013, start of trial running on 01/07/2013, commercial opening on 15/08/2013. Smooth running of initial start up phase (12th Chinese National Games, 2 first weeks of September) without incident. Elaboration of tailor-made operations and maintenance procedures. Implementation of management tools and individual performance appraisal system, subcontracts negotiation, recruitment and training of local staff.
-
Transdev
- Transdev Reims - Directeur des Déplacements Client
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2012 - 2012
J’ai pris en charge, sur demande de la Direction Générale du Groupe, la réorganisation du processus de production de l’entreprise (organisation exploitation / maintenance, optimisation de l’offre, amélioration de l’intermodalité…), ainsi que la réorientation et le pilotage des grands projets liés au tramway (SAEIV, billettique, mise en accessibilité du réseau…), en préalable a l’ouverture de négociations contractuelles avec la Collectivité.
Management of Operations, Maintenance and Project activities of the Reims urban network (610 staff, 145 buses, 18 tram sets). Preparation and launch of a global re engineering process encompassing new operational & technical structures, timetable optimization, improvements to intermodality, and cost effective implementation of key projects (ticketing, conversion of bus platforms to full accessibility to disabled passengers…)
Résultats : mise en place d’une nouvelle organisation CODIR resserrée, réduction de 10% des effectifs de conduite par gains de productivité, élaboration de trois scenarii d’optimisation de l’offre commerciale bus (- 400 000, - 600 000 et – 1 000 000 km).
Achievements: simplified organization chart, 10% optimization on driver costs through productivity improvements, elaboration of three scenarios for reducing bus transportation offer (- 400 000, - 600 000 and – 1 000 000 kms).
-
Transdev
- Transdev Thionville - Directeur Général
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2009 - 2012
J’ai exercé les fonctions de Directeur Général et mandataire social de l’entreprise, dans le cadre d’un contrat de DSP.
Overall management of the Thionville urban and interurban (cross-border) bus network as part of a Public Service Delegation contract
Résultats : atteinte des objectifs commerciaux, financiers et opérationnels fixés dans le cadre de la DSP en cours, maintien du climat social (aucun jour de grève pendant 24 mois consécutifs pour la première fois dans l’histoire locale), Développement soutenu du marché transfrontalier avec le Luxembourg (renouvellement du parc et doublement du CA de cette activité sur trois exercices)
Achievements: delivery of all objectives assigned within the O&M contract (commercial, operational, financial). Preservation of social climate (no industrial action during 24 consecutive months for the 1st time in local history). Fast commercial development of cross-border express coach services with Luxemburg (complete renewal or rolling stock, 100% increase of turnover within 3 years)
-
Transdev
- Transdev Valenciennes - Directeur de Production
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2007 - 2009
Pilotage de l’ensemble du processus de production de l’entreprise (Exploitation bus and tramway, Maintenance de Infrastructures et du Matériel Roulant). Mise en service de la ligne 2 et préparation du renouvellement du contrat de Délégation de Service Public.
Management of the whole Production process (bus and tram operations, overall maintenance of fixed installations, rolling stock and systems). Launch of tramway Line 2 and preparation for renewal of the Public Service Delegation contract.
Résultats : mise en service réussie de la deuxième phase du tramway (9 kms), respect des engagements dans le cadre de la DSP, maintien du climat social, élaboration d’une proposition de ré-internalisation de la maintenance tramway et installations fixes (économie annuelle de 500K€).
Achievements: successful opening of tramway Line 2 (9 km), respect for contractual commitments as part of the DSP contract, preservation of social relations, elaboration of a project for the re internalization of maintenance activities in areas of Rolling Stock and Infrastructure (yearly savings of 0.5 M€).
-
Transdev
- Transdev Tenerife - Directeur Pré-opération
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2005 - 2007
Pour le compte de Metropolitano de Tenerife SA, j’ai élaboré l’organisation et piloté la mise en place des structures visant à préparer l’exploitation de la première ligne de tramway de Tenerife dans l’archipel des Canaries
In partnership with Metropolitano de Tenerife SA, Preparation and Organization of the operational structures necessary to launch the operation of the first tramway line on Tenerife Island in Canary Archipelago
Résultats : respect du planning du projet, fourniture et facturation de prestations complémentaires au Client (+ 35% par rapport au contrat initial), mise en service ponctuelle au 1er juin 2005. Fréquentation supérieure aux prévisions (actuellement > 50 000 pax / jour).
Achievements: respect for project schedule, supply of additional services to Customers (extra 35% invoiced), punctual commercial opening on 1st June 2005, successful operations with exceeded ridership expectations > 50 000 pax / day).
-
Eurotunnel
- Manager Projets Opérationnels
PARIS
2003 - 2005
Responsable des projets opérationnels de la Division Navettes et Terminaux d’Eurotunnel dans un contexte de recherche d’économies
Management of key operational projects within the Shuttle Services Division of Eurotunnel as part of a global savings plan
Résultats : optimisation de l’organisation opérationnelle (nombre de postes, chaine de décision), préparation de la re-internalisation des activités « onboard » sous-traitées (ex : catering…), Elaboration avec la CCi de Calais d’un projet de centre de maintenance mutualisé avec des partenaires gestionnaires de parcs de wagons de marchandises
Achievements: improvements to operational organization (headcounts, shortened decision channels), preparation or re internalization of subcontracted onboard activities such as on-board catering. Elaboration with local Chamber of Commerce of a project aiming to mutualise maintenance facilities with industrial partners (companies managing fleets of freight wagons)
-
Eurotunnel
- Manager Développement, Standards et Formation
PARIS
2000 - 2003
Responsable des processus permettant le maintien du niveau de sécurité et de qualité des opérations des Navettes et des Terminaux d’Eurotunnel (1 800 personnes)
Management and overall responsibility of safety and quality standards in Eurotunnel Railway and Terminal Operations
Résultats : développement d’une relation fournisseur / client avec les différents services opérationnels, utilisation partielle de simulateurs de conduite (4 unités) en renouvellement d’habilitation à la conduite
Achievements: implementation of supplier to customer relations between Development, Standards and Training Dept and other business areas, introduction of driving simulators (4 units) in the renewal process of train driving certifications.
-
Eurotunnel
- Shuttle Services Duty Manager
PARIS
1996 - 2000
Supervision globale de l’application en temps réel du programme opérationnel des Navettes et de la stratégie d’exploitation d’Eurotunnel en situation dégradée (jusqu’à 350 circulations ferroviaires par jour).
Global supervision of the operational program of Eurotunnel in normal situation and for the elaboration of the operational strategy in degraded modes of operation (up to 350 train circulations / day)
Résultats : pilotage du plan d’amélioration des différents critères de performance opérationnels (ponctualité, régularité, disponibilité de l’infrastructure, gestion des terminaux…) et commerciaux (satisfaction client, taux de réclamation)
Achievements: monitoring of operational KPIs improvement plan in technical areas (punctuality, regularity, availability of the infrastructure, management of terminals), as well as in commercial areas (customer satisfaction, complaint rate)
-
Eurotunnel
- Terminal Controller
PARIS
1993 - 1996
Management en temps réel des opérations sur le Terminal français d’Eurotunnel.
Supervision of real time operations on the French Terminal of Eurotunnel.
Résultats : mise en service réussie, succès de la phase de déverminage des systèmes du terminal (péage, affectation et embarquement des véhicules)
Achievements: successful commercial opening and start up phase, continuous improvement of processes in Terminal operations (toll gate, vehicles allocation and loading process)
-
The Automobile Association of Great Britain
- Operations Controller
1991 - 1992
Supervision des opérations et de la qualité du service aux sociétaires britanniques dans le cadre du contrat « five-star service »
Supervision of call centre operations and service delivered to AA 5 star members
-
The Automobile Association of Great Britain
- Senior Bilingual Operator
1989 - 1990
Encadrement d’une équipe de 8 opérateurs bilingues
Management of a team of 8 call centre operators
-
The Automobile Association of Great Britain
- Bilingual Operator
1983 - 1988
Assistance routière, rapatriements des véhicules et des personnes, information client
Roadside assistance, repatriation of vehicles and persons, customer information