Olivier LOISON
Olivier LOISON
YVRÉ-LE-PÔLIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
SWM INTL
- Responsable utilités & Services Généraux
2018 - maintenant
Alpla Blois
- Maintenance Infrastructures & Travaux Neufs
2017 - maintenant
Socamaine
- Responsable Maintenance et Entretien
2014 - 2017
HARMAN
- Responsable Equipements Industriel et Batiments
1993 - 2014
Formations
IUT
Le Mans
1989 - 1991
DUT Génie Mécaniques et productique
Lycée Gabriel Touchard
Le Mans
1986 - 1989
Réseau
Bernard RICHOUX
Betty SEGOUIN
Claude ELLEAUME
Damien DALIBARD
Emmanuel PAPIN
Laetitia GUERIN
Ludovic LAFLAQUIERE
Martin-Guibert GÉRALD
Philippe CIRET
Séverine PICHON