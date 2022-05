Olivier LOMBARD

Résumé de mon parcours :

2010-now

US Company leader in Mining Equipment.

-Head of China Operations (8 plants, 5000 people, Supply Chain, Local Sourcing, Quality, Operational Excellence, EHS).



2001-2010

Danish Company in HVAC-Heating Industry.

-Plant Director.

-Senior Director Operations Europe.

-VP Operations China



1998-2001

Japanese Company in Medical Industry.

-Production Manager.



1990-1998

French Company in Automotive Industry.

-Quality Engineer

-Quality Manager

-Value stream Manager.



Expert in Operations Management: Strategy - High Performance Organization - Supply Chain - Plants - Quality - Operational excellence - EHS.