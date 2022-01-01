Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier LOMBARD
Ajouter
Olivier LOMBARD
Clichy
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Clichy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CHEP France
- Responsable Comptes Clés Distributeurs
Clichy
2014 - maintenant
CHEP france
- Délégué
Clichy
2000 - 2014
Champagne Thiénot
- Responsable Dépôt
1998 - 2000
Formations
IUT Aix-Marseille II
Aix En Provence
2016 - 2016
Licence par VAE
Aft-Iftim De Reims (Reims)
Reims
1996 - 1996
Technicien Supérieur en Méthodes et Exploitation Logistique
Université De Montpellier II
Montpellier
1990 - 1993
Deug A / Mathématiques Physique
Réseau
Cibot NICOLAS
Emmanuelle PASCAL
Florence COMBE-SPERTI
François PIETRI
Nathalie CHARBONNIER
Sabrina PAVAUT
Stephane FORESTIER
Sylvie DARGELAS RITTER