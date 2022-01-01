Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier LORTIE
Ajouter
Olivier LORTIE
LE TEICH
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives au Teich
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Grand Chantier des Prés Salés
- Gérant
2006 - maintenant
Couach Yachts
- Achats / Approvisionnement / Responsable projet
2000 - 2000
Formations
Sud Management (Agen)
Agen
1997 - 1999
Réseau
Arnaud DELRIEU
Beatrice AMIZET
Jean-Claude MOREAU
Julie ELIAT ELIAT
Nicolas RIEUTORT
Romain CASTANO
Stéphanie CARLES
Victorine LOUART