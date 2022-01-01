Menu

Olivier LORTIE

LE TEICH

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Grand Chantier des Prés Salés - Gérant

    2006 - maintenant

  • Couach Yachts - Achats / Approvisionnement / Responsable projet

    2000 - 2000

Formations

  • Sud Management (Agen)

    Agen 1997 - 1999

