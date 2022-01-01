Olivier LOUER

Ingénieur en Informatique de formation (INSA), j ai commencé ma carrière comme développeur R&D avant d occuper une fonction d architecte système. J ai ensuite évolué vers le marketing puis le commerce, d abord dans la gestion de canaux puis en tant que commercial Grands Comptes.

After graduating as en engineer in computer science, I started my career in software development first as a developer then as a system designer. Next I moved to a position in marketing anf finally ended up in sales. After managing channels for many years, I am now a Key Account Manager.

My skills encompass Telecom, Unified Communications and Collaboration.







Mes compétences :

Communications unifiées

Informatique