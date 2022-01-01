Menu

Olivier LOUER

Guyancourt

Ingénieur en Informatique de formation (INSA), j ai commencé ma carrière comme développeur R&D avant d occuper une fonction d architecte système. J ai ensuite évolué vers le marketing puis le commerce, d abord dans la gestion de canaux puis en tant que commercial Grands Comptes.
Mon domaine de compétences recouvre les Télécoms et les Communications Unifiées.

After graduating as en engineer in computer science, I started my career in software development first as a developer then as a system designer. Next I moved to a position in marketing anf finally ended up in sales. After managing channels for many years, I am now a Key Account Manager.
My skills encompass Telecom, Unified Communications and Collaboration.



Mes compétences :
Communications unifiées
Informatique

  • MITEL - Key Account Manager

    Guyancourt 2014 - maintenant Key Account Manager in charge of the SNCF Account.

  • Aastra - Key Account Manager

    GUYANCOURT 2014 - 2014 Key Account Manager in charge of the SNCF Account

  • Aastra France - Channel Manager

    2006 - 2014 Channel Manager in charge of Gold Partners in the Paris Area

  • EADS Telecom - Marketing & Presales Support Manager

    2001 - 2006 in charge of a nationwide distribution channel : pre-sales and marketing support

  • EADS Telecom - System Architect

    Blagnac 1998 - 2001 Architect in charge of specifying the network management solutions

  • Alcatel Lucent - Leader of an R&D team of 10 working on the OSS part of GSM networks

    Paris 1996 - 1998

  • G2i - Software engineer

    1989 - 1996 software development in Telecom and Artificial Intelligence

