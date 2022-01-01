Retail
Olivier LUCAS
Olivier LUCAS
ANVERS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Lee Jeans Europe
- Responsable Produit
maintenant
Levi Strauss Espagne Portugal
- Responsable Produit Filiale
2000 - 2005
Levi Strauss Europe
- Responsable Produit Junior
1998 - 2000
Formations
ITESM, Campus Estado De México (Atizapán)
Atizapán
1997 - 1997
Hogeschool Voor Economische Studies Amsterdam HES Amsterdam (Amsterdam)
Amsterdam
1994 - 1998
Marketing- Langues
IM-ES
Réseau
Julien POLITI
Romain MARQUIS