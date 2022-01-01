Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier MARCUZZI
Ajouter
Olivier MARCUZZI
LA ROCHELLE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à la Rochelle
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EOLEN
- Développeur
2015 - maintenant
Formations
ESIGELEC
Rouen
2005 - 2008
Réseau
Ankaa PMO
Cyril DUHEM
Marc SOREL
Pierre LEBORGNE
Rachel THEBAULT
Recrutement BK CONSULTING NORD