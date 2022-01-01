Menu

Olivier MATECAT

POMMERIT JAUDY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Maintenance

Entreprises

  • Ch guingamp - ...Responsable atelier service technique

    2008 - maintenant Responsable secteur électricité , menuiserie , peinture .
    Suivi de chantier .descriptif CCTP
    Gestionnaire GMAO

  • A à Z pesage - Technicien SAV

    2007 - 2008 Contrôle réglementaire .
    Sav sur matériel d 'emballage DIGI

  • Rohan viandes Elaboration - Responsable maintenance

    2002 - 2007

  • Rohan Viandes Elaboration - Adjoint responsable maintenance

    2001 - 2002 Remplacement responsable maintenance

  • Rohan Viande Elaboration - Technicien de maintenance

    1997 - 2001 Technicien maintenance atelier de découpe de viandes ,élaboration et de conditionnement

  • Union Fermiere morbihannaise - Technicien sertisseur

    1997 - 1997 Technicien sur ligne de sertissage appertisé

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

