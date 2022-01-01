Retail
Olivier MATECAT
Olivier MATECAT
POMMERIT JAUDY
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Maintenance
Entreprises
Ch guingamp
- ...Responsable atelier service technique
2008 - maintenant
Responsable secteur électricité , menuiserie , peinture .
Suivi de chantier .descriptif CCTP
Gestionnaire GMAO
A à Z pesage
- Technicien SAV
2007 - 2008
Contrôle réglementaire .
Sav sur matériel d 'emballage DIGI
Rohan viandes Elaboration
- Responsable maintenance
2002 - 2007
Rohan Viandes Elaboration
- Adjoint responsable maintenance
2001 - 2002
Remplacement responsable maintenance
Rohan Viande Elaboration
- Technicien de maintenance
1997 - 2001
Technicien maintenance atelier de découpe de viandes ,élaboration et de conditionnement
Union Fermiere morbihannaise
- Technicien sertisseur
1997 - 1997
Technicien sur ligne de sertissage appertisé
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandra MASSE
Arnaud TANGUY
Christophe LE BRIS
Gaelle SGORLON
Johann BOCHÉ
Laure FAUVET
Sabrina SEVEN
Sylvie CATAL