Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier PICHOT
Ajouter
Olivier PICHOT
GENÈVE/PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Management
Conseil
Entreprises
Human Resources Consulting Group
- Managing director
maintenant
H.R. Consulting Group
maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Béatrix LAURENT-MOULIN
Jacques-Philippe GUNTHER
Jean François CHEVASSON
Jean-Luc AMOROS
Juliette BRIL
Luc EBBERS
Office SERVICES
Safae DHIMENE STARKIE
Yves HUYGHÉ DE MAHENGE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z