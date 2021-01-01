Olivier PREVOST

I am a professional of new Products Development.
15 years of activities in development field of 2 wheels products gave me solid knowledge and capabilities related to:
- Product Development process and management
- Project teams organization and management
- Wide engineering knowledge (mechanical & electrical)
- Concurrent Engineering with suppliers
- Quality maturity built up through development process.
- Global Sourcing approach and implementation
- Purchasing strategy and vendors layout definition
- Ability to work in multi-cultural environment and as expatriate
Specialties
Product Development, Scooters and Motorcycles engineering, project team management, Global Sourcing, Concurrent Engineering, Purchasing.
Mes compétences :
Développement produit
Mécanique
Gestion de projet