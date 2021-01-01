Olivier PREVOST

I am a professional of new Products Development.



15 years of activities in development field of 2 wheels products gave me solid knowledge and capabilities related to:

- Product Development process and management

- Project teams organization and management

- Wide engineering knowledge (mechanical & electrical)

- Concurrent Engineering with suppliers

- Quality maturity built up through development process.

- Global Sourcing approach and implementation

- Purchasing strategy and vendors layout definition

- Ability to work in multi-cultural environment and as expatriate



Specialties

Product Development, Scooters and Motorcycles engineering, project team management, Global Sourcing, Concurrent Engineering, Purchasing.



Mes compétences :

Développement produit

Mécanique

Gestion de projet