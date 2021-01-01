Menu

Olivier PREVOST

NAGOYA

En résumé

I am a professional of new Products Development.

15 years of activities in development field of 2 wheels products gave me solid knowledge and capabilities related to:
- Product Development process and management
- Project teams organization and management
- Wide engineering knowledge (mechanical & electrical)
- Concurrent Engineering with suppliers
- Quality maturity built up through development process.
- Global Sourcing approach and implementation
- Purchasing strategy and vendors layout definition
- Ability to work in multi-cultural environment and as expatriate

Specialties
Product Development, Scooters and Motorcycles engineering, project team management, Global Sourcing, Concurrent Engineering, Purchasing.

Mes compétences :
Développement produit
Mécanique
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Deputy Chief General Manager

    2016 - maintenant Responsable adjoint des Achats du Groupe Yamaha Motor.
    En poste au siege de YMC a Iwata.
    Expatrie au Japon

  • Yamaha Motor R&D Europe - President - Managing Director

    2014 - 2016

  • Yamaha Motor R&D Europe - Senior General Manager

    2008 - 2014 Senior General Manager in charge of the "Product Development" division.

    Mission:
    Division in charge to assure and proceed the development of the new products (motorcycles and scooters) for European productions of the Yamaha group (3 factories).

    Responsibility:
    Achieve the QDC targets of the new models by setting up the proper PJ team organization and activities in relation with all the suitable Yamaha group entities and suppliers.

    Responsible of a division of 70 persons including Engineering and Testing departments.

  • Yamaha Motor R&D Europe - General Manager Purchasing

    2004 - 2008 Establishment of the Yamaha European Purchasing Group.
    In charge of the Purchasing activities related to main components and Asia sourcing for the 3 European factories of Yamaha.

    Responsible for the sourcing and suppliers selection of the new models (Scooters and Motorcycles).

    Coordination of the Purchasing activities at European level.

  • MBK Industrie - Vice General Manager R&D

    2003 - 2004 In charge of the team responsible to achieve cost reduction on the purchased parts.
    Establishment , QDC validation and expansion of the suppliers panel in Asia (Taiwan, Thailand, China and India)

  • ST Dupont - Responsable R&D

    Paris 2001 - 2003 Manager of the R&D division and member of the Board of the factory located near Annecy (France).

    Responsible for the study, development and Industrialization of new products (Ligthers, pens, men accessories).

  • MBK Industrie - Chef de projets R&D

    1994 - 2001 Project leader in charge to manage and lead the development of new models of 2 wheels products (Scooters or Motorcycles).

    Responsible of the QDC targets achievement.
    Management of the Project team.

Formations

