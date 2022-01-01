Olivier RAKOTONIAINA

Menu

After working very hard since 2012 in the shadow of Marine Foundation, I am proud to now be officially part of the Board of Co-Founders in charge of producing all of the events scheduled for Marine Foundation. I will be also in charge of promoting all of the educational and humanitarian projects supported by Marine Foundation globally.
As a Chief of Mission, I will develop the internal and exterior communication for Marine Foundation using the London based Production department.
My know-how and production skills will permit us to be present to film in many countries, showing the world all the great actions completed by Marine Foundation.
If you want to know more about our philosophy and our actions, just go on our website:Array


  • Marine Foundation - President: Film & Event Multimedia Production - Board of Co-Founders & Chief of Mission

  • Celi Films Ltd - Production manager

    2008 - 2013 Gestion des projets en cours et développement de la stratégie de production.
    Gestion des équipes de tournages.
    Organisation des plannings.
    Management des prestataires.
    Participation aux meeting du board pour décision de la politique de développement.

  • Académie Diplomatique Africaine - Apporteur d'Affaires et Conseiller Economique.

    2007 - 2008 Je travaille en tant qu'apporteur d'affaire à l'international et collabore en tant que conseiller économique pour une organisation internationale.
    Je suis en contact avec des gros investisseurs internationaux et de grands groupes financiers pour mener à bien des projets de développement en Afrique et dans le Monde entier.
    Ma zone d'action est plus particulièrement axée sur Madagascar et l'Océan Indien.
    Je suis en relation directe avec les décideurs malgaches au niveau politico-économique.

  • Pierre Laforest - Responsable d'agence régionale

    2005 - 2007 Entreprise de Vente Directe de produits gastronomiques de luxe (vins fins, foie gras, chocolats fins, spiritueux).
    J'assurais le poste de responsable d'agence sur la région midi-pyrénées où j'encadrais 6 commerciaux.
    Je recrutais mes collaborateurs, je formais, motivais et encadrais mon équipe. J'accompagnais aussi mes collaborateurs sur le terrain et leur apportais une assistance dans l'évaluation exacte des besoins du client.
    Je planifiais, contrôlais et assurais le suivi des moyens matériels et humains nécessaires à la bonne marche de mon agence. Responsable des comptes de l'agence et de la gestion des ressources humaines, je gérais mon centre au quotidien, parfois assisté par les services centraux administratifs de la société.
    J'élaborais aussi les outils de mesure et de contrôle afin d'analyser et suivre l'activité et les résultats dont j'assurais le reporting auprès de ma hiérarchie.
    L'agence comprenais 4500 clients actifs pour une réalisation de CA de 850.000€ sur l'année 2006.

  • C.F.L - Producteur Associe

    2003 - 2005 Directeur Associe dans une societe anglaise.
    Developpement des projets en cours concernant une comedie (Edward & Lulu) et suivi du marketing du docu-drama Le Jardin de Celibidache.
    Mise en place des reseaux professionnels.

  • Chronopost International - Responsable du Service Clients

    Courbevoie 2000 - 2003 Entreprise de transport international spécialisé dans le transport express.
    J'assurais le gestion du site composé de 150 personnes.
    J'étais le garant de la qualité du service apporté à nos clients, j'assurais aussi le suivi des collaborateurs en m'assurant de la formation de ceux-ci pour coller au cahier des charges de la qualité d'information apportée à nos clients.
    J'ai fait grandir le service dont j'avais la charge en doublant la surface du site. J'ai négocié avec les instances officielles locales (mairie, CCI) les travaux d'agrandissement du site afin de trouver le meilleur compromis d'intégration de nouveaux collaborateurs dans la structure.
    J'assurais aussi la gestion RH du site et la communication auprès des IRP.
    Ma structure a obtenu les meilleurs résultats nationaux en terme de qualité de service, et ce, suite aux études téléphoniques réalisés par des consultants externes indépendants.

  • Ti'Foto Saint-Barth - Gérant - Associé

    1997 - 2000 J'assurais la gestion de mon laboratoire photo situé au cœur de Gustavia.
    J'assurais le recrutement des photographes et leur assurais le travail de prise de vue à effectuer pour la nombreuse clientèle de luxe de l'ile de Saint-Barthélemy.
    Je vendais sur place les articles photographiques (pellicules, appareils jetables, fournitures diverses) et assurais le développement des travaux photo de mes clients.
    J'organisais en local des évènements sportifs où j'assurais la couverture médiatique et photographique pour la presse locale.
    J'ai aussi organisé des photo-reportage pour des agences de modèle pour réaliser les "books" pour les mannequins.
    Mes équipes assurais le "photo filmage" dans les restaurants et soirées afin d'offrir des photos souvenir pour la clientèle en quête de souvenirs inoubliables.

