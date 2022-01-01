Olivier RAKOTONIAINA

After working very hard since 2012 in the shadow of Marine Foundation, I am proud to now be officially part of the Board of Co-Founders in charge of producing all of the events scheduled for Marine Foundation. I will be also in charge of promoting all of the educational and humanitarian projects supported by Marine Foundation globally.

As a Chief of Mission, I will develop the internal and exterior communication for Marine Foundation using the London based Production department.

My know-how and production skills will permit us to be present to film in many countries, showing the world all the great actions completed by Marine Foundation.

If you want to know more about our philosophy and our actions, just go on our website:Array





Mes compétences :

Cinéma