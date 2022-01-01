Menu

Olivier STANITZ

DOTTIGNIES

En résumé

Operations executive with business performance results by directly improving customer relations, systems and processes globally while lowering operating expenses.

Key attributes:
Large business experience (contact centers, supply chain, sales operations, customer service, logistics processes, purchasing);
Knowledge of doing business in international markets;
Experience managing cross-functional and cross-business projects within a matrix business environment ;
Acquisition integration and change management (acquiring company and a company that was acquired);
Led and developed a global organization;
Built and managed diverse global teams;

Specialties:
International operations, acquisition integration, contact centers, end-to-end supply chain optimization, service delivery, logistics for the sale of technology hardware and services, logistics for the retail industry (FMCG), technology manufacturing process, FMCG manufacturing process, complex contract and deal management, pricing, SAP, Oracle, Channels, Webex, Six Sigma, trade compliance, import/export, establishing, shared services management, customer service, SOX compliant process.


Mes compétences :
Customer service
Supply Chain
Purchasing
Project management
Change management

Entreprises

  • Sadaps Bardahl Corporation - Directeur Supply Chain

    2018 - maintenant En tant que membre du Codir, définir une stratégie supply chain groupe et déployer un modèle d'organisation transversal et global.

  • Verquin-Confiseur - Directeur Logistique & Supply Chain

    2013 - 2018 En tant que membre du CODIR, définir et mettre en place la stratégie Supply Chain Groupe.
    Mon rôle est de guider et coacher l'équipe Supply Chain.
    Notre mission est de piloter la chaîne d'approvisionnement le plus efficacement possible depuis nos fournisseurs jusqu’au clients afin de parvenir à un taux de service client optimum tout en recherchant le coût global minimum.

  • Cisco Systems - Director Customer Operations EMEA

    Direction générale | Issy les Moulineaux 2007 - 2012

  • McBride Plc - Director Logistics Customer Service Europe

    2001 - 2006

  • BP - Supply Chain Manager

    Cergy 1994 - 2000

  • Yplon SA - Purchasing Manager

    1990 - 1993

Formations

  • UCL Mons (Ex FUCAM) (Mons)

    Mons 1983 - 1988 Bac +5 / Ecole de commerce

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :