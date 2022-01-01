Olivier STANITZ

Operations executive with business performance results by directly improving customer relations, systems and processes globally while lowering operating expenses.



Key attributes:

Large business experience (contact centers, supply chain, sales operations, customer service, logistics processes, purchasing);

Knowledge of doing business in international markets;

Experience managing cross-functional and cross-business projects within a matrix business environment ;

Acquisition integration and change management (acquiring company and a company that was acquired);

Led and developed a global organization;

Built and managed diverse global teams;



Specialties:

International operations, acquisition integration, contact centers, end-to-end supply chain optimization, service delivery, logistics for the sale of technology hardware and services, logistics for the retail industry (FMCG), technology manufacturing process, FMCG manufacturing process, complex contract and deal management, pricing, SAP, Oracle, Channels, Webex, Six Sigma, trade compliance, import/export, establishing, shared services management, customer service, SOX compliant process.





Mes compétences :

Customer service

Supply Chain

Purchasing

Project management

Change management