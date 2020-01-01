Omar AMEUR

Mes compétences :
MATLAB
Modélisation
Contrôle-commande
LaTeX
Simulink
Optimisation des process
Entreprises
INSAVALOR
- Ingénieur de recherche
2015 - 2016*) Synthesis, programming and implementation of different linear and non linear control laws of an electropneumatic actuator
*) Using rapid prototyping tools
*) Development of a new HMI (Human Machine Interface) using a new software instrumentation "ControlDesk Next Generation" and a new dSPACE acquisition card.
Tools: Matlab, Simulink, C, ControlDesk .
Ecole Centrale de Lyon
- Teacher-Researcher
Ecully2012 - 2015Teaching :
- Taught intro to linear systems theory
- Controlled linear systems
- Addressed the regulation problem
- Rejected disturbance
- Applied the linear controller tools to different physical systems (thermal system, DC motor)
Research :
- Studied of Nonlinear controllers (Non-linear linearization...)
Project Title : Control and Stability for switching systems: Fluid Power/Electrical Engineering applications
Keywords : Stability, Contol,Electro-pneumatic sytems,
- the control of pneumatic actuators
- A new proof of the stability of the electro-pneumatic system with its switching control law ( proposed in order to avoid the “stick-slip” phenomenon, due to the presence of dry friction)