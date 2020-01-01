Menu

Omar AMEUR

VILLEURBANNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
MATLAB
Modélisation
Contrôle-commande
LaTeX
Simulink
Optimisation des process

Entreprises

  • INSAVALOR - Ingénieur de recherche

    2015 - 2016 *) Synthesis, programming and implementation of different linear and non linear control laws of an electropneumatic actuator
    *) Using rapid prototyping tools
    *) Development of a new HMI (Human Machine Interface) using a new software instrumentation "ControlDesk Next Generation" and a new dSPACE acquisition card.

    Tools: Matlab, Simulink, C, ControlDesk .

  • Ecole Centrale de Lyon - Teacher-Researcher

    Ecully 2012 - 2015 Teaching :
    - Taught intro to linear systems theory
    - Controlled linear systems
    - Addressed the regulation problem
    - Rejected disturbance
    - Applied the linear controller tools to different physical systems (thermal system, DC motor)
    Research :
    - Studied of Nonlinear controllers (Non-linear linearization...)

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale Lyon

    Ecully 2012 - 2015 PHD student

    Project Title : Control and Stability for switching systems: Fluid Power/Electrical Engineering applications
    Keywords : Stability, Contol,Electro-pneumatic sytems,
    - the control of pneumatic actuators
    - A new proof of the stability of the electro-pneumatic system with its switching control law ( proposed in order to avoid the “stick-slip” phenomenon, due to the presence of dry friction)

